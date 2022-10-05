Musk plans to go ahead with Twitter deal

New York, October 4
Billionaire Elon Musk is proposing to go ahead with his original offer of $54.20 per share to take Twitter Inc private, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, sending shares of the social media firm surging.
Twitter shares jumped 12.7% to $47.93 before trading was halted for the second time, while Tesla Inc, the electric vehicle company that Musk heads, rose by 1.5%.
Bloomberg reported the move earlier, saying Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter. It cited people who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.
Twitter and Musk's lawyers were not immediately available for requests for comment from Reuters. The news comes ahead of a highly anticipated face-off between Musk and Twitter in Delaware's Court of Chancery on October 17. — Reuters
