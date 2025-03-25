Muthoot FinCorp Wins Superbrand 2025 Title, Strengthening Its Legacy of Trust

NewsVoir

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], March 25: Muthoot FinCorp Ltd. (MFL), the flagship company of the 138-year-old Muthoot Pappachan Group also known as Muthoot Blue, has been honored with the prestigious Superbrand 2025 title. This highly sought-after award, considered as the 'Gold Standard of Branding,' is given to brands that have shown outstanding consumer trust, goodwill, and leadership in their respective industries.

Purely based on consumer choice, Muthoot FinCorp is the first Company to receive the award in a gold loan NBFC category, further reaffirming its position as a trusted financial partner for millions of Indians. Superbrands are selected through an independent process that includes voting by consumers and professionals, evaluated on their experience, knowledge and perception of the brands. Muthoot FinCorp's selection is a testament to its strong brand equity, enduring customer relationships, and impactful presence in both urban and rural markets.

On being awarded the Superbrand status, Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman of Muthoot FinCorp Limited (MFL), said, "We are truly honored to receive the Superbrand recognition for 2025. This prestigious acknowledgment is a reflection of Muthoot FinCorp's unwavering commitment to customer-centricity, innovation, and ethical business practices. At the heart of our journey lies our Purpose: to transform the life of the common man by improving their financial wellbeing. This recognition reaffirms our resolve to stay true to that mission. The award also comes at a significant time for us-as we accelerate our digital transformation journey, invest in cutting-edge fintech solutions, and expand our customer reach through the Muthoot FinCorp ONE platform. We are focused on building a resilient and inclusive ecosystem that serves the evolving financial needs of India's aspiring population."

Shaji Varghese, CEO of Muthoot FinCorp, said, "Being a Superbrand is a validation of the faith our customers have in us. At Muthoot FinCorp, we have always been committed to providing financial solutions that are simple, transparent, and impactful. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to being the trusted financial services provider, fulfilling our promise of empowering lives with accessible credit at the doorstep of the common man. Going forward, we will continue to keep innovating and serving our customers with integrity and excellence."

With over 3700 branches across India, Muthoot FinCorp has grown beyond its gold loan heritage to become a one-stop destination for a wide array of financial services-including small business loans, vehicle finance, money transfer, and more. Backed by the legacy of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, the Company combines over a century of trust with forward-looking innovation in digital finance while expanding its presence across the country.

With its unrelenting commitment to consumer centricity, innovation, and financial empowerment, the Company continues to be dedicated to transforming India's financial landscape. This award only reinforces Muthoot FinCorp's commitment to continuing to offer best-in-class financial solutions and adhering to its fundamental values of trust, simplicity, and accessibility.

Muthoot FinCorp Limited, the flagship company of 138-year-old business conglomerate Muthoot Pappachan Group, is India's leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with an aim to transform the lives of common man by ensuring their financial wellbeing through an array of varied products and services. The Company today offers more than two dozen products and services through its 3700+ branches across India and aims to serve the underbanked, to be their most trusted financial partner, and ensure financial inclusion of every household in India. Muthoot FinCorp's long-standing experience, expertise and stronghold in the semi urban and rural areas has enabled the company to provide quick & customized finance options to the masses.

Founded in 1887, Muthoot Pappachan Group (MPG) is a significant entity in the Indian business landscape with nationwide presence and tailor-made products and services for its customers. The Group which planted its roots in retail trading, later diversified into various sectors including Financial Services, Hospitality, Automotive, Realty, IT Services, Precious Metals, and Alternate Energy. With Muthoot FinCorp Limited as its flagship company and Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador, Muthoot Pappachan Group (MPG) today stands as a formidable presence in India. With over 47000 Muthootians and a vast network of over 5200 branches across the country, the Group is deeply committed to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) excellence aiming to create a long-term value for its stakeholders while contributing to a more sustainable and equitable future. Muthoot Pappachan Foundation, the CSR arm of the group facilitates the CSR activities for the entire Group companies focusing on Health, Education, Environment and Livelihood (HEEL).

