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Home / Business / Mutual Funds reach all-time high net inflows of Rs 85.75 lakh crore in July 2026: Report

Mutual Funds reach all-time high net inflows of Rs 85.75 lakh crore in July 2026: Report

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ANI
Updated At : 08:33 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): The Indian mutual fund industry achieved a historic benchmark as total net inflows reached an all-time high of Rs 85.75 lakh crore as of July 2026, reflecting robust investor confidence across multiple market segments.

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A recent report by GEPL Capital reveals that overall net inflow expanded by roughly 4.30 per cent in July, compared to the previous month. Furthermore, the broader net mutual fund Assets Under Management (AUM) recorded a steady growth trajectory of 13.80 per cent over the past one-year period.

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A breakdown of ownership patterns highlighted a balanced distribution across different investor categories. Corporates currently command the largest share, holding roughly 37.17 per cent of total mutual fund assets, closely followed by High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) who retain 33.83 per cent of the total allocation.

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Retail investors hold approximately 27 per cent of total assets, while banks and financial institutions hold about 1.92 per cent. Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) and Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) account for roughly 0.07 per cent of the market share.

In terms of asset class composition, equity and balanced funds dominate the landscape, accounting for 61.06 per cent of total mutual fund assets. Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) and Fund of Funds (FoF) manage 14.01 per cent of the total allocation. Liquid and money market funds represent 13.37 per cent of assets, whereas the debt category, excluding liquid and money market products, holds an 11.57 per cent share.

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The overall equity segment demonstrated strong investor appetite, capturing a combined net inflow of Rs 24,697 crore for the month. Within this space, market capitalization preferences varied significantly across sub-categories.

The Smallcap category emerged as the primary growth engine, witnessing the highest monthly traction. According to the report, the "Smallcap Category had seen highest inflow for the month - Rs 7,768 Crores."

Midcap and Flexicap offerings followed as the subsequent drivers of equity expansion. "Midcap, Flexicap, Large & Midcap, and Multicap Category second, third, fourth & fifth best which had seen net inflow of Rs. 6,192 crores, Rs. 4,709 crores, Rs. 3,425 crores and Rs. 3,227 crores, respectively," the report noted. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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