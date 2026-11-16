Can a single question change the course of a life?

For Pt. Prem Shankar Jaitley, that question was "Can Gayatri give wealth?" It is also where My Journey into Inner Space: The Autobiography of a Mahasavita Yogi begins. Translated into English by Dr. Ravi Prakash Mathur and published by Nu Voice Press, the book is the life story of a Mahasavita Yogi told in his own voice, and a rare record of a spiritual science that has long been passed on only within the living Guru-disciple tradition.

Most spiritual autobiographies recount the life of a seeker. This one serves a different purpose. Pt. Jaitley's life becomes the vehicle through which his Guru, Pt. Sri Ram Sharma Acharya, reveals the science of Mahasavita Yoga, layer by layer. A rational, questioning disciple is gradually initiated into deeper stages of practice, from the purification of the elements and mastery of prana to subtle perception, consciousness and the higher stages of realisation. Spiritual experiences are never presented as marvels to be admired. Each becomes the occasion for another principle to be revealed.

At the heart of the book is a fresh way of understanding the Gayatri Mantra. Revered for millennia as a sacred prayer, it is presented here as a complete science of consciousness, a living map of awakening in which each word, from Vareṇyam to Prachodayat, marks a stage of inner transformation. The book does not explain the mantra through scholarly argument. It bears witness to a lifetime of direct practice, a realisation first lived and only then put into words. As the book puts it, "That understanding must become your own direct experience."

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The teaching unfolds as a dialogue between Guru and disciple, following the timeless form of India's great spiritual texts. Throughout, Gurudev cautions against attachment to mystical experiences and extraordinary powers, directing the seeker towards humility, discipline, surrender and steady practice. The later chapters show how inner transformation flowers into service, through the founding of the Gayatri Sakti Pitha, yajnas and the creation of centres for spiritual practice.

For Dr. Ravi Prakash Mathur, the translation is an act of discipleship. His first contact with Guruji was a phone call around 2000, when he sought blessings to complete a doctoral thesis he had struggled with for years. He was later initiated into Gayatri Sadhana at the Gayatri Shakti Peeth in Bareilly and has followed the practice for more than twenty years. Professionally, he has spent thirty-four years as a global supply chain leader, holds a Ph.D. in Business Administration from Aligarh Muslim University and is the author of Strategic Value Chains: Unlocking Business Success in a Digital World. He lives in Gurgaon with his family.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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