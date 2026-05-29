My Print Honoured as 'Most Trusted Name in Customized Printing Startup Business Solutions' from Siliguri, West Bengal at Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026

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New Delhi [India], May 29: In a grand celebration of entrepreneurial excellence and business innovation, the highly anticipated Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026, organised by the premier business recognition entity Brand Empower, was held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Watch Award Video Here! This spectacular corporate gala brought together India's most influential industry leaders, visionary startup founders, and dynamic innovators under one luxurious roof. Adding a profound layer of political gravitas and star power to the momentous evening, Ms. Kangana Ranaut, Member of the Lok Sabha and celebrated Actor, presided over the ceremony as the Chief Guest. Her commanding presence shone a well-deserved spotlight on remarkable enterprises that are actively driving self-employment and grassroots economic growth across the nation. Highlighting an extraordinary commitment to empowering new business owners, My Print was proudly crowned with the highly coveted title of 'Most Trusted Name in Customized Printing Startup Business Solutions from Siliguri, West Bengal'.

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Emerging victorious among a highly competitive array of national business solutions providers, My Print was officially announced as the definitive winner to resounding applause. Representing the brand's remarkable journey and unyielding dedication to fostering micro-entrepreneurship, Owner Vivek Kumar stepped proudly onto the stage to accept the honour on behalf of the company. My Print has rapidly emerged as one of India's most rapidly growing brands, specialising in complete business setup solutions for individuals looking to start ventures with low investment and high growth potential. Revolutionising the industry from its base in Siliguri, the company offers a wide range of advanced printing machines and startup business solutions, including Sublimation Printing Machines, Heat Press Machines, DTF Printing Machines, UV Printing Machines, Mug Printing Machines, Vinyl Cutting Plotters, T-Shirt Printing Machines, Customized Gift Printing Solutions, and Printing Raw Materials & Consumables. Unlike conventional machinery suppliers, My Print focuses heavily on beginner-friendly business support, offering practical entrepreneurship guidance, installation assistance, and extensive product training to ensure the success of their clients.

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This highly customer-centric approach has made them the ultimate catalyst for homemakers, students, and freelancers aiming to launch profitable customised gifting and apparel businesses. The company's startup-focused business kits and affordable printing machine solutions have firmly positioned it as a trusted brand for Work From Home Business Ideas, Customized Printing Business, T-Shirt Printing Business, Mug Printing Business, Personalized Gift Printing Business, Small Manufacturing Startup, DTF Printing Business Setup, and Sublimation Printing Startup. Upon receiving the prestigious accolade of Most Trusted Name in Customized Printing Startup Business Solutions from Siliguri, West Bengal, Mr. Vivek Kumar expressed his profound gratitude and shared an inspiring reflection on the company's operational journey. "Accepting this monumental recognition at the Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026 is a true testament to the relentless dedication, passion, and hard work of our entire team," he remarked with immense pride. "Our core mission has always been to help people build successful, self-sustaining businesses through affordable printing technology, practical training, and genuine customer support. Being recognized as the Most Trusted Name validates our belief that the customised printing industry holds tremendous growth potential in India. This award belongs to the thousands of aspiring entrepreneurs who placed their trust in us, and it energises us to continue providing the right tools and guidance to help them succeed."

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The spectacular success of the Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026 further illuminates the visionary leadership of Mr. Rahul Ranjan Singh, CEO of Brand Empower, whose unwavering commitment to acknowledging corporate brilliance has made these awards a highly coveted pinnacle of success. Over the years, Brand Empower's meticulously curated award ceremonies have maintained a glamorous and esteemed legacy, having been graced in earlier editions by an illustrious lineup of iconic celebrities such as Mrs. Kajol, Mrs. Raveena Tandon, Mrs. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Mr. Anupam Kher, and Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The triumphant execution and expansive scale of this year's grand event were seamlessly supported by a robust network of prominent sponsors and partners. The unforgettable ceremony was Presented by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., and prominently Co-Sponsored by Baghel Industries Pvt. Ltd. The event's massive digital footprint was expertly amplified by Digital Marketing Partner - Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd, alongside the highly impactful community outreach orchestrated by CSR Partner - Webpulse Foundation. Furthermore, strategic industry networking was powered by B2B Partner - GetManufacturers.com (Indian Manufacturers Directory), holistic well-being initiatives were championed by Wellness Partner - Natural Therapy India, and progressive retail growth solutions were backed by eCommerce Partner - Local Dukaan.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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