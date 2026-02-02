New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

MYCPE ONE has been awarded in the Service Export: EdTech category at the Payoneer India Cross-Border Excellence Awards 2026 for its technology-led approach to serving CPA and accounting firms globally. The awards, presented by Payoneer in association with The Economic Times, are a jury-led program honoring Indian businesses and entrepreneurs driving India's cross-border growth.

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MYCPE ONE awarded in the service Export EdTech Category at the Payoneer India Cross-Border Excellence Awards 2026

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Shalin (Shawn) Parikh, Co-Founder & CEO, and Nemin Vora, VP of Client Relationship Management, received the award on behalf of MYCPE ONE at the ceremony in New Delhi.

The award recognizes MYCPE ONE's approach to combining AI, automation, digital learning, and compliance technology to support the evolving needs of CPA and accounting firms.

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Unlike traditional EdTech platforms focused primarily on course delivery, MYCPE ONE combines professional education with technology and operational capabilities designed for the day-to-day needs of accounting firms.

At the center of its learning ecosystem is MYCPE ONE's CPE platform, providing CPA and accounting firms with access to professional education across 100+ qualifications, along with tools for CPE compliance and learning management. The platform brings together 15,000+ hours of content, 50-state compliance tracking, automated reminders, audit-ready reporting, and a centralized Learning Management System for managing users, learning plans, assignments, practical training, assessments, and performance. It also supports customized learning paths, firm academies, and AI-powered learning tools to help firms develop skills across their teams.

The company is also developing practical training programs, AI-focused academies, and AI-monitored assessments to help accounting professionals build skills for an increasingly AI-driven workplace. Its assessment platform uses AI-based monitoring to strengthen assessment integrity.

Beyond learning, MYCPE ONE is developing an AI-first, technology-enabled offshoring model that combines offshore talent with structured workflows, digital productivity tools, candidate assessments, centralized management, and technology-enabled operations. Through its offshoring solutions, accounting firms can build their own offshore teams or use managed offshoring models while accessing accounting professionals across multiple locations.

"This award reflects the journey we have taken at MYCPE ONE to bring technology, talent, and learning together to create more meaningful solutions for accounting and professional services firms," said Shalin (Shawn) Parikh, Co-Founder & CEO, MYCPE ONE. "We are proud to be awarded in the Service Export: EdTech category. It reinforces our belief in building solutions that help firms access the right talent, develop skills, and embrace technology as they grow globally."

MYCPE ONE's technology and processes are backed by a SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001:2022-certified Information Security Management System covering technology, development, operations, and offshore staffing activities.

As accounting and professional services firms look beyond geographic boundaries for talent, technology, and learning, MYCPE ONE continues to expand its capabilities across AI-enabled education, compliance, and cross-border service delivery.

About MYCPE ONE

MYCPE ONE is a full-stack accounting and business services platform headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, serving 3,000+ CPA and accounting firms, along with 300+ growing businesses across North America, the UK, and Europe.

Founded by Shalin (Shawn) Parikh and Valay Parikh, the company has evolved into an integrated platform offering offshore staffing, continuing professional education and learning and development, digital marketing, website solutions, managed IT, cybersecurity, AI implementation and other professional solutions. With SOC 2 Type II certification, ISO 27001 compliance, GDPR readiness, and a proven track record of zero data breaches, MYCPE ONE delivers secure, scalable workforce, education, and business enablement solutions.

Backed by a talent pool of 500,000+ vetted professionals and a global team of 3,000+ members, MYCPE ONE operates as a unified ecosystem supporting firms and businesses at every stage of growth.

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