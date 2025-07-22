MyFlowerTree Reports 60% Surge in Online Rakhi Gifting Ahead of Raksha Bandhan 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 22: Leading online gifting platform MyFlowerTree has reported a 60% year-over-year increase in online Raksha Bandhan gifting orders, reflecting a growing trend among Indian consumers to celebrate sibling bonds with thoughtful, timely, and long-distance-friendly gift options.

With Raksha Bandhan falling on August 9th, 2025, early data from MyFlowerTree suggests that more people than ever before are choosing to send Rakhi gifts online, especially to siblings living in different cities or countries. The brand attributes this growth to a sharp rise in demand for personalized combos, same-day delivery options, and emotionally driven gifting experiences.

"Raksha Bandhan is no longer just about tying a Rakhi -- it's about expressing love in creative, memorable ways," said Sumit Chhabra, Founder and CEO of MyFlowerTree. "We've seen incredible demand for curated gift combos that include Rakhis, sweets, personalized mugs, indoor plants, and even cakes. The convenience of online delivery combined with emotional storytelling is driving the shift."

Top Rakhi Gifting Trends from MyFlowerTree 2025:

Customized Combos Rule: Bundles featuring personalized mugs, Rakhi threads, chocolates, and greeting cards have seen a 75% surge.

Pan-India Reach: Orders from tier 2 and 3 cities have doubled as families reconnect across geographies.

Same-Day Deliveries Up by 85%: Express gifting is in demand as last-minute shoppers seek instant ways to surprise loved ones.

Plant-Based Gifting Rising: Eco-friendly Rakhi gifts like indoor plants and seed Rakhis are trending with Gen Z shoppers.

Personalized Products Dominate: Names, messages, and photos on Rakhi combos continue to gain traction.

Changing Consumer Behavior

As per internal insights, more than 65% of MyFlowerTree's Rakhi orders are being placed by sisters sending gifts to brothers, often accompanied by heartfelt messages or personalized notes.

The platform also reported a growing interest in "Return Rakhi Gifts" -- where brothers are now sending flowers, cakes, and personalized gifts back to their sisters, redefining the tradition as a two-way celebration.

Digital Gifting Becomes the New Normal

The brand's seamless website and mobile platform, along with fast-tracked logistics and pan-India delivery capability, have played a crucial role in enabling meaningful, long-distance celebrations.

With a presence in over 550+ cities and a wide selection of Rakhi gift combos, fresh flowers, cakes, and personalized items, MyFlowerTree continues to bridge the emotional gap between siblings -- even when miles apart.

"We're not just delivering gifts -- we're delivering emotions. The rise in Rakhi orders this year is proof that people are prioritizing relationships more than ever, and we're honored to be a part of that story," added Puneet Agarwal - Category Head.

About MyFlowerTree

MyFlowerTree.com is one of India's leading online gifting platforms, offering flowers, cakes, gifts, personalized products, and same-day delivery across 550+ cities. Since its inception, the brand has helped millions of customers celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, festivals, and special moments with meaningful, timely, and thoughtful gifts.

