Myntra Names Global Icon Alia Bhatt as Brand Ambassador for Myntra and Myntra Beauty

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 9: Myntra today announced global icon and acclaimed actor, Alia Bhatt as the new face of Myntra and Myntra Beauty. Known for her broad cultural reach and strong connection with younger audiences, Alia's association reinforces Myntra's position as a go-to destination for fashion and beauty in India.

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Alia's first campaign with Myntra marks the launch of Myntra Beauty's Glow Up Days event, which will bring the best of beauty to customers at great value. Her debut beauty film leads with relatable humour. Set against the backdrop of the Myntra Beauty Glow Up Days event, the film captures a familiar experience every beauty enthusiast knows, the reluctance to finish that last drop of serum, or the ritual of coaxing out every bit of an expensive foundation. The film reflects Myntra Beauty's core promise: making quality beauty accessible to all.

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As fashion and beauty continue to become meaningful expressions of identity for a new generation of Indian consumers, the association aligns with Myntra's strategic focus on deepening engagement with its existing customer base while reaching new audiences across metros and emerging markets.

Alia's ability to balance aspiration with everyday relatability makes her the perfect fit for a platform focused on access, discovery, and authenticity. She also brings a strong appeal across demographics, with particular resonance among Gen Z and millennial audiences

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Speaking on the association, Alia Bhatt said "For me, fashion and beauty have always been about confidence and expressing who you are, authentically. What I truly admire about Myntra is how intuitively it brings together brands, trends, and technology to make shopping feel seamless and inspiring. And what better way to kick things off than with a campaign that speaks to something every beauty lover feels - you shouldn't have to ration your favourite products! This was such a fun way to launch this journey. I am genuinely excited to be part of what Myntra is building in Indian fashion and beauty retail."

Adding to this, Sunder Balasubramanian, Chief Marketing Officer, Myntra said "At Myntra, we've always been driven by the commitment to make the best of fashion and beauty discoverable and accessible to every Indian consumer. Alia's ability to connect across generations and geographies makes her a natural extension of that intent. Her first campaign with us for Myntra Beauty brings this to life in a way that's fun, sharp, and deeply relatable. We're deeply excited about this partnership and what it holds in the future."

Myntra continues to evolve how consumers discover and engage with fashion and beauty, backed by a robust brand ecosystem, personalized discovery, and an increasingly experience-led approach to retail.

About Myntra

Myntra is one of India's leading destinations for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, offering a curated collection of popular brands across categories. With a focus on discovery, personalization, and convenience, Myntra serves millions of customers nationwide through its app-first ecosystem. Its industry-leading technology, fashion-forward insights, and creator-led content make it the preferred platform for Gen Z and millennial shoppers. Myntra continues to shape how India discovers and experiences style, with beauty emerging as one of its fastest-growing segments.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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