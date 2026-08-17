VMPL

Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 17: Myntra is set to give consumers complete access to one8's 180-SKU collection, including footwear, apparel and accessories on 18 August, marking 18 years since Virat Kohli's debut for India. For 18 hours, the complete collection will be available on Myntra and one8.com, making the milestone a moment to experience one8 through product.

Advertisement

The entire collection will be available for 18 hours on Myntra and one8.com from 18 August 2026 starting 12 pm. The collection is already open for wishlisting on Myntra.

Advertisement

At the centre of the collection is Seam XVIII, co-created by Virat and making a comeback after selling out within seven minutes on its first release. Returning in red and white, the sneaker takes inspiration from the two balls associated with cricket's formats: deep red for the long form and white for limited overs cricket. Stitched seams and season-ball finishes carry the language of cricket into a lifestyle sneaker, reflecting one8's idea of being "born in cricket, stitched in culture."

The 180-SKU collection spans footwear, apparel and accessories across elite performance, training and active lifestyle, for men and women. Cover Drive 18 anchors the performance end, while Boom Rush brings the brand into training as a multiactivity trainer built for running and the gym. Seam XVIII and the wider Seam franchise sit at the intersection of cricket and everyday lifestyle, translating the codes of the game into contemporary sneakers and apparel. Beyond footwear, the collection includes T-shirts, polos, jackets, shorts and other everyday styles, alongside the Flo family of unisex lifestyle caps, including Prime Flo, Zen Flo and Ease Flo. Together, the collection brings one8's three worlds -- elite performance, training and active lifestyle -- into a single drop.

Advertisement

For Myntra, the partnership brings a differentiated brand to its growing sneaker and sportswear portfolio, at the intersection of performance, everyday style and culture.

Ritesh Mishra, SVP and Head of Category and Revenue, Myntra, said, "Bringing one8 to Myntra to mark 18 years of Virat Kohli's cricket journey is a fitting celebration of our partnership. At a time when we are seeing growing interest in sneakers and sport-led styles on Myntra, one8 brings a distinctive mix of performance, design, and cultural relevance. With Myntra's scale and personalised discovery capabilities, we look forward to taking this collection to a wider audience across the country and further strengthening our sneaker and sportswear portfolio."

Prashant Kohli, one8 Brand Director, said, "Eighteen years back, on 18 August 2008, Virat walked onto the field for the first time. And he's inspired millions across the world. He has done it before, he has done it consistently, and he will continue doing it. one8 came out of that excellence. We have never made this brand widely available, and that is deliberate. Limited pieces, limited places. And what better day to open it up than the day we celebrate eighteen years of number 18. For eighteen hours, the entire world of one8 lands on Myntra. Performance, training, lifestyle, all of it in one drop, and then it's gone. When we launched Seam XVIII the first time, it was gone in seven minutes. Let's see what happens now."

one8's direction across elite performance, training and active lifestyle is underpinned by the belief that sport and culture should continually influence each other. Virat, as co-founder and co-creator, remains deeply involved in the creative process behind what one8 builds.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)