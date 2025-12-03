VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 3: Myntra, one of India's leading fashion, beauty, and lifestyle destinations, is set to bring the 23rd edition of its marquee fashion event, End of Reason Sale (EORS), going live from December 5th, with customers having VIP access at just RS 19 and Insiders at just Rs 1, gaining 24-hour early access starting December 4th. Featuring an expansive collection of 6 million+ styles from 10,000+ international, domestic, and homegrown brands, this EORS edition enables customers to access high-quality fashion, beauty, and lifestyle assortments at exceptional prices through its 'Price Crash' campaign.

Myntra's strong community is set to access irresistible EORS-23 deals with VIP-only special offers, dedicated VIP Weekend benefits, and add value to their purchases.

Recognizing that shoppers want speed, Myntra is prioritizing fast delivery for this EORS, aiming to get sale orders to customers as quickly as possible. The platform has significantly invested in strengthening its supply chain, logistics, and technology to optimize fulfillment. This ensures customers get incredible EORS value combined with our usual convenient and reliable delivery speed.

Category trends & demand forecast

The categories expected to see traction in this edition include Women's and Men's Ethnic Wear, Jewellery, and Beauty & Personal Care, driven by wedding-season demand. Shoppers are also likely to browse Women's and Men's Western Wear, Casual Wear, Party Wear, Winter Apparel, and Home as they prepare for colder weather and year-end celebrations. Additional momentum is anticipated across Watches and Wearables, Travel Essentials, Sports Footwear, Kids' Wear, and gifting-led categories.

Popular brands expected to draw high demand this EORS include H&M, Mango, Levi's, Puma, Nike, adidas, Guess, U.S. Polo Assn., BIBA Libas, HRX, Anouk, Diwas by Manyavar, Tommy Hilfiger, Aldo, Rare Rabbit, House of Pataudi, Allen Solly, ASICS, Trendyol, Lakme, Maybelline, Wrogn, MAC, Clinique, Estee Lauder, Smashbox, Bobbi Brown, Huda Beauty, Victoria's Secret, Yves Saint Laurent, Lancome, and Valentino, Masaba, Ritu Kumar, Kalki Fashion Signature, Monte Carlo, Raymond Home, Bombay Dyeing, and more.

Exciting new launches for EORS-23

EORS-23 will introduce shoppers to a series of fresh launches spanning fashion, beauty, home, and D2C brand categories.

In fashion, customers can explore the American Eagle X Ananya Pandey Collection as well as fresh Sports launches from Campus Sports Apparel, Under Armour's Project Rock 8 Gym Training Shoes, and Saucony Sneakers.

Within the D2C and Rising Stars portfolio, new selections include brands such as Longway in Home Furnishing, Italian Shoe Company across Men's Casual Footwear, Tara C Tara in Women's Ethnic, and Fashion Floor India (FFI) in Women's Ethnic.

Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) will feature its most extensive selection to date, with 2000+ brands available at compelling value with premium global labels, including MAC, Kama Ayurveda, and CeraVe, and Luxury fragrances and gifting solutions from brands including Chopard, Guess, Ferragamo, and Police.

Myntra Luxe will further elevate the premium shopping experience, with leading watch brands such as Mathey Tissot, Michael Kors, and Guess, along with Luxe beauty from MAC, Clinique, Estee Lauder, Smashbox, Bobbi Brown, Huda Beauty, Victoria's Secret, Yves Saint Laurent, Lancome, and Valentino. In fashion, Myntra Luxe will present more than 1,500 styles from designers such as Masaba, Ritu Kumar, and Kalki Fashion alongside the India debut of Desigual, launching with over 100 styles.

Gen Z in focus

As Myntra continues to serve diverse audience segments, its Gen Z-focused FWD portfolio will bring together 5 lakh trend-first styles across youth-preferred brands, including Glitchez, StyleCast, Vangull, Blooming Tales, and others. With year-end celebrations on its way, FWD resonates strongly with younger customers seeking expressive fashion for party wear outfits. Shoppers can explore Global Styles across Winter Wear, Dresses, Jeans, Kurtas & Kurtis at great prices.

M-Now: Hyper-Speed Fashion Delivery for EORS-23

Myntra's hyper-speed delivery service, M-Now, will continue to be a key convenience driver this season, particularly for shoppers looking for time-sensitive purchases. With 1 lakh+ styles across fashion, beauty, accessories, and home, M-Now will enable shoppers across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Pune to receive their orders starting just 30 minutes. As customers navigate a busy period of weddings, social gatherings, last-minute travel plans, and year-end parties, M-Now comes in handy with various trend-first options, ensuring they never miss out on the perfect look, even at the very last minute.

Speaking about the 23rd edition of EORS, Bharath Kumar - Head of Revenue & Growth at Myntra, said, "EORS continues to be a defining moment in India's fashion calendar. With EORS-23, we are delighted to offer customers an extensive selection of trend-forward styles at exceptional value. This edition brings together a strong mix of new launches, handpicked seasonal selections, and seamless shopping experiences, supported by hyper-speed delivery and tech-led immersive discovery formats. As customers prepare for a packed calendar of year-end weddings, festive gatherings, winter updates, travel plans, and gifting moments, EORS-23 is designed to meet these diverse needs with the right selection at the right value, ensuring every shopper finds something perfectly suited to their occasion."

The scale of the event presents brands with a significant opportunity to reach millions of customers, including first-time shoppers, eager to discover unique and trendy fashion and beauty solutions.

Exciting bank offers on EORS-23

ICICI, RBL - 10% Instant off*

Paytm UPI - Assured Cashback on UPI*

Flat 7.5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards

To elevate discovery and engagement, Myntra will continue to tap into its extensive social commerce ecosystem. Influencers and creators from across the country will curate themed looks and styling inspiration tailored for the season. These formats continue to see strong participation from Gen Z and millennials, reaffirming Myntra's leadership in driving interactive, entertainment-led shopping journeys. Alongside this, the heightened demand during EORS is also expected to augment the income opportunities of thousands of delivery partners across the country.

About Myntra:

Myntra is one of India's leading destinations for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, offering a curated collection of thousands of brands across categories. With a focus on discovery, personalization, and convenience, Myntra serves millions of customers nationwide through its app-first ecosystem. Its industry-leading technology, fashion-forward insights, and creator-led content make it the preferred platform for Gen Z and millennial shoppers. Myntra continues to shape how India discovers and experiences style, with beauty emerging as one of its fastest-growing segments.

