Mysore Deep Perfumery House Diversifies its Fragrance Portfolio with the Launch of Blunt Black Eau de Parfum

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 4: Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH), one of India's top three agarbatti manufacturers and the company behind the iconic Zed Black brand, today announced the launch of Blunt Black, a premium Eau de Parfum (EDP) range, marking its strategic entry into the personal fragrance category. The launch reflects the company's continued portfolio diversification as it expands beyond its strong legacy in agarbattis and pooja products into the fast-growing premium fragrance segment.

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Drawing on over three decades of fragrance expertise, Blunt Black has been created for today's confident, expressive and style-conscious consumers. The inaugural collection comprises four distinctive variants Dark Elixir, Neo Aura, Velvet Night and French Aqua crafted to suit diverse personalities, lifestyles and occasions, with Neo Aura specially designed to appeal to Gen Z consumers.

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The expansion comes as India's personal fragrance market continues to gain momentum, driven by premiumisation and evolving grooming preferences. According to a recent Kotak Institutional Equities report, the market is projected to reach US$2.12 billion by 2028, growing at a 19.5% CAGR. Through Blunt Black, Mysore Deep Perfumery House aims to strengthen its fragrance portfolio while unlocking new opportunities in India's evolving beauty and personal care market.

Commenting on the launch, Ankit Agrawal, Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House, said, "Blunt Black marks a strategic expansion of our fragrance portfolio as we diversify into the premium personal fragrance category. Backed by decades of expertise in fragrance creation, strong manufacturing capabilities and an extensive distribution network, we are well positioned to build a meaningful presence in this fast-growing segment while continuing to strengthen our leadership in fragrance-led categories."

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Anshul Agrawal, Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House, added, "Consumers today see fragrances as an extension of their personality and lifestyle. Blunt Black reflects our passion for perfumery, combining thoughtfully crafted Eau de Parfum formulations with contemporary fragrance profiles to deliver a premium experience that is both aspirational and accessible."

The Blunt Black portfolio features four signature fragrances. Dark Elixir is a bold woody-spicy blend with notes of Pink Pepper, Citrus, Rose, Clove, Cinnamon, Cedarwood and Patchouli. Neo Aura combines Italian Mandarin, Pear Blossom and Red Berries with floral and warm woody accords to create a vibrant fragrance for Gen Z consumers. Velvet Night brings together Orange Blossom, Coffee, Vanilla and Cashmere Wood for an elegant gourmand profile, while French Aqua offers a refreshing aquatic fragrance with Citrus, Marine Notes, White Musk, Cedarwood and Oakmoss.

Available in sleek 30 ml Eau de Parfum bottles, the collection is priced at an MRP of ₹599 and will be introduced at a special introductory online price of ₹279 across leading e-commerce platforms, followed by a phased retail rollout across India.

The launch of Blunt Black marks another milestone in Mysore Deep Perfumery House's growth journey. By expanding its fragrance portfolio beyond agarbattis and pooja products, the company is strengthening its presence across fragrance-led consumer categories while reinforcing its long-term vision of building a diversified fragrance business.

About Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH)

Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH) is one of India's leading fragrance and prayer essentials companies with a legacy spanning over three decades. Headquartered in Indore, the company has built a diversified portfolio across Zed Black Agarbatti, Manthan Dhoop, Samarpan Bhimseni Camphor, Orva Naturals, DinDin Confectionery, and Blunt Black. Operating one of the world's largest incense manufacturing facilities, MDPH exports to over 45 countries and employs nearly 4,000 people, around 80% of whom are women. Through continuous innovation, sustainable manufacturing, and a strong focus on consumer-centric brands, MDPH continues to strengthen its position as a leading homegrown FMCG company across fragrance, devotional, personal care, and lifestyle categories.

For more information visit: https://bluntblack.in/

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