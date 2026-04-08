Mysore Sandal Reinvents Its Legacy with Tamannaah Bhatia

With a legacy spanning more than a century, Mysore Sandal continues to represent India’s rich sandalwood heritage. The appointment of actress Tamannaah Bhatia as brand ambassador marks a strategic step toward strengthening the brand’s reach across new markets and younger audiences. Mysore Sandal, one of India’s most iconic heritage brands, is entering a new phase of growth with the appointment of actress Tamannaah Bhatia as its brand ambassador. The collaboration signals a strategic move by Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) to blend tradition with modern branding, helping the historic brand connect with younger consumers and wider markets across India and beyond.

Advertisement

For more than a century, Mysore Sandal has been synonymous with purity, luxury, and authenticity. Deeply rooted in Karnataka’s cultural identity, the brand has built a reputation for producing high-quality personal care products made using natural sandalwood oil.

Advertisement

At the heart of this legacy lies the world-renowned sandalwood oil produced in Mysuru. Often referred to as “Liquid Gold,” Mysuru sandalwood oil is globally celebrated for its distinctive fragrance and consistent quality. Recognized as a Geographical Indication (GI) product, the oil represents one of Karnataka’s most valuable natural resources and a key part of India’s aromatic heritage.

Advertisement

The botanical name of East Indian sandalwood is Santalum album, widely regarded as one of the finest sources of sandalwood oil in the world. Known for its warm, woody fragrance and long-lasting aroma, sandalwood oil has been used for decades in perfumes, skincare, and wellness products. Its natural antibacterial and soothing properties also make it a prized ingredient in cosmetic and therapeutic preparations.

Sandalwood also holds a unique place in Indian culture and traditions, often described as being present in life’s journey from cradle to cremation. Its calming aroma and sacred significance have made it an integral part of rituals, wellness practices, and everyday life for generations.

Advertisement

The story of Mysore Sandal dates back to 1916, when the Government Sandalwood Oil Factory was established in Mysuru under the visionary leadership of Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar, with the support of renowned engineer and statesman Sir M. Visvesvaraya. Their vision was to harness the region’s abundant sandalwood resources and place Mysore on the global map as a producer of premium sandalwood oil.

With the assistance of scientists from the Indian Institute of Science, advanced distillation techniques were developed to extract sandalwood oil with exceptional purity and fragrance. Over time, Mysuru sandalwood oil gained international recognition and came to be known as the “Fragrant Ambassador of India.” Building on this success, efforts were made to convert the precious oil into consumer products. Sri S. G. Sastry, a promising student of science, was sent to the United Kingdom for specialized training in oil technology. After returning to India, he conducted extensive experiments and developed a unique soap formulation using sandalwood oil as its base fragrance.

His research and innovation led to the introduction of Mysore Sandal Soap in 1918, marking a significant milestone in India’s industrial and cosmetic history. The soap quickly gained popularity for its natural fragrance, purity, and skin-friendly properties.

Even today, Mysore Sandal Soap remains distinctive. It is among the few soaps in the world made using 100% pure natural sandalwood oil combined with vegetable oils, ensuring both luxury and authenticity in every bar.

Today, the brand is owned and managed by Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), which also holds the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for both Mysore Sandal Soap and Mysore Sandalwood Oil. This recognition safeguards the brand’s identity, ensures consistent quality standards, and prevents unauthorized use of the name by other manufacturers.

Opening Doors to New Markets With the appointment of Tamannaah Bhatia as brand ambassador, Mysore Sandal is now looking to strengthen its presence beyond its traditional strongholds. Tamannaah’s strong presence across multiple Indian film industries and her pan-India appeal offer the brand an opportunity to reach younger audiences and expand its visibility in emerging markets.

Industry observers see the collaboration as part of a broader strategy to position Mysore Sandal as a modern heritage brand in the evolving personal care and beauty market. By combining the timeless authenticity of sandalwood with contemporary celebrity influence, the brand aims to strengthen its presence across India while exploring opportunities in international markets.

The decision has also sparked public discussion in Karnataka, where Mysore Sandal is deeply connected to regional pride and identity. While some voices have debated the choice of ambassador, the move reflects the brand’s ambition to take a historic Karnataka product to a larger national and global stage.

More than a century after its creation, Mysore Sandal continues to represent Karnataka’s rich cultural heritage and India’s fragrant legacy. With a renewed vision and a contemporary brand ambassador, the iconic soap is poised to carry its timeless fragrance to a new generation of consumers around the world.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)