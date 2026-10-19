Mysuru Dasara Drone Shows by BotLab Dynamics Sets Guinness World Record with a Spectacular 3,473-Drone Peacock

BotLab Dynamics’ Mysuru Dasara Drone Shows draw massive crowds as Torchlight Parade Ground overflows during Mysuru Dasara 2026, alongside a reported 154% increase in footfall and sets a Guinness World Record for the largest aerial formation of a bird made by drones on day

Mysore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)

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The Mysuru Dasara Drone Show has entered the Guinness World Record books again. On the night of October 18, 3,473 drones rose above the Torchlight Parade Ground in Bannimantap to form a giant dancing peacock, India's national bird, setting a Guinness World Record for the biggest aerial display of a bird made by multirotors/drones. Organised by Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (CESC) and performed by IIT Delhi-incubated BotLab Dynamics, the record-setting Mysuru Dasara Drone Show capped a spectacular Dasara festival weekend that Karnataka is still talking about.

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BotLab Dynamics’ giant peacock formation created with 3,473 drones, set a Guinness World Record at the Mysuru Dasara Drone Show 2026 in Bannimantap

Click here to see the clip of this Guinness World Record drone show formation!

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The Mysore Dasara Drone Shows also recorded a 154% spike in footfall from 2025. The drone shows have become a much-anticipated attraction during Mysuru Dasara, drawing families, tourists and drone-show enthusiasts. BotLab Dynamics have been performing these Mysore drone shows since 2022 every year. This is their fifth consecutive year performing the Mysuru Drone Shows. Now it has become a must-see night-time attraction of Mysuru Dasara 2026 for families, tourists and drone show lovers alike.

Torchlight Parade Ground at Bannimantap drew exceptionally large crowds during the first two evenings of the Mysuru Dasara Drone Shows. Attendance went above 40,000 against a formal seated capacity of 33,500, while more than 20,000 people gathered outside the venue to catch the Mysuru Dasara Drone Show. Many watched from home terraces, balconies and restaurants across the city, turning rooftops and dining tables into front-row seats for the Mysuru Dasara Drone Show. “Large-scale drone shows can be visible from distances of over 10 km under suitable viewing conditions,” said Neha Verma, Marketing and Comms Lead at BotLab Dynamics.

For many locals, the Mysore Dasara Drone Shows have grown from a new attraction into an annual ritual, planned as carefully as a visit to the palace illuminations or the Chamundi Hills temple. Audiences described the Mysuru Dasara Drone Show in their own words:

"We come as a family every year. The drone show has become as much a part of our Dasara celebrations as the illuminated palace,” said Raghuvendra, a Mysuru resident who attended with three generations of the family. "My daughter kept asking if the peacock was real. I have never seen a Dasara crowd this quiet and this amazed," said a visitor from Bengaluru. "From our restaurant balcony the whole drone show was visible in the sky," said Vinod, restaurant owner, Mysuru.

The first night's Mysuru Dasara Drone Show had already gone viral, with videos shared widely across social media and messaging groups. The news of the Mysuru Dasara Drone Show setting a Guinness World Record with the spectacular peacock formation is now spreading even faster, making the Mysore Dasara Drone Shows one of the most talked-about moments in India right now.

CESC lights up Mysuru every Dasara, with a 146-km illuminated road network this year, and has made the Mysuru Dasara Drone Show its newest night-time highlight. Returning to Mysuru Dasara for the fifth consecutive year, BotLab Dynamics has expanded the scale of its drone shows with each edition: 250 drones in 2022 & 2023, 1,500 drones in 2024, a 3,000-drone fleet and a Guinness World Record tiger formed by 2,983 drones in 2025, and now a 3,473-drone peacock in 2026.

The 2026 line-up also included a welcome to the Chief Minister with a Dasara greeting in Kannada, a spiralling galaxy, a soldier raising the national flag, a butterfly, a roaring lion, the Karnataka map with welfare-scheme symbols, Lord Vishnu's Sudarshana Chakra, Lord Shiva, Nandi, the Ambari elephant and Goddess Chamundeshwari.

"This record belongs to the people of Mysore. We have seen the Mysuru Dasara Drone Show become a family tradition in five years, and a Guinness World Record is proof of what happens when a festival and technology grow together," said Aayush Bector, Head of Business, BotLab Dynamics. "Record-setting moments like this are why immersive entertainment and experiential marketing are moving to the sky, because few experiences bring thousands of people together like a shared moment of wonder."

"When we see a massive crowd inside the ground and thousands more on terraces and balconies waiting, we know our Mysuru Dasara Drone Show has connected with the people," said Dr Sarita Ahlawat, Founder and MD, BotLab Dynamics. "Forming a world record with our national bird with Indian-made drones for the people of Karnataka is a moment we will always be proud of, and we thank CESC for their trust."

The Mysuru Dasara Drone Show is part of a bigger festive story. BotLab Dynamics is currently executing one of the biggest drone show campaigns in Punjab and recently lit up Eden Gardens in Kolkata with a 3,000-drone Durga Puja show on Mahalaya, followed by another Durga Puja Drone Show in Digha. Together, these productions show how Drone Shows in India are changing the way festivals are celebrated, from Dasara in the south to Durga Puja in the east. With more than 700 shows, a fleet of over 10,000 drones and now eight Guinness World Records, BotLab Dynamics is among the leading names in drone light shows and Drone Shows in India.

There is still time to watch. The Mysore Dasara Drone Shows continue on October 20 and 21, 2026, at 7 pm at the Torchlight Parade Ground, Bannimantap, Mysuru, as part of Mysuru Dasara 2026 and the Nada Habba celebrations.

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