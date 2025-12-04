DT
Home / Business / N+ Crosses 122,000+ Installs With a 270 percent Monthly Growth

ANI
Updated At : 11:10 AM Dec 04, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], December 4: N+, the AI-native eLearning platform from Sarder Inc., has continued to gain momentum as more learners seek reliable training. The platform offering 120 Microsoft courses and 48 AI CERTs certifications has now crossed 122,000 installs. Over the last month, another 55,000 people joined the platform, pushing monthly growth to 270%. For the team at N+, this marks one of the clearest signs yet of how quickly the appetite for AI-ready skills is growing.

A large part of this growth is coming from corporate L&D teams, universities, training institutions, technologists, and working professionals who are choosing N+ for its simple, mobile-led learning experience and its clear path to certifications upon course completion. These groups have become the strongest drivers of the platform's expansion, especially as more organisations around the world begin focusing on skills that prepare their teams for an AI-driven future.

Speaking on the platform's trajectory, Mr. Abdul Ahad said, "At N+ our focus has always been clear and consistent, we want to empower learners with the skills that matter today and the capabilities they will need tomorrow. The momentum we are seeing across enterprises, institutions, and individual professionals shows that the shift toward AI-native learning is already underway. Being able to stand at the forefront of this transformation and support people as they prepare for the future means a great deal to us."

N+ is preparing for its next phase of growth with deeper AI-driven personalization features that will introduce adaptive learning paths, smart practice modules, and advanced analytics designed for corporate L&D decision-making.

The team is strengthening the mobile experience to ensure smooth and reliable learning across all devices. Learners can access content offline, open lessons with faster load times, and engage with short, flexible learning formats that fit varied schedules. At the same time, N+ is building a wider network of partners by working more closely with universities, government skill programs, and global technology organisations. The idea is to make high-quality training accessible at a scale that truly matters.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

