NACDC 2026 Concludes at UBC, Advancing Global AI & Technology Research

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New Delhi [India], August 13: The North American Conference on Computational Intelligence, Data Science and Cloud Computing (NACDC 2026) concluded on August 12, 2026, after three days of deliberations at the University of British Columbia (UBC), Vancouver, Canada.

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Held from August 10 to 12, 2026, the conference was hosted by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering and Information Technology of the Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM), Kolkata, India, and the University of Engineering and Management Kolkata, in partnership with Nova Publishers and SMART SOCIETY CANADA.

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Designed as an international meeting ground at UBC, Vancouver, the conference brought together academicians, scientists, research scholars and industry practitioners to share and debate developments in computational intelligence, data science and cloud computing. It also provided emerging researchers a platform to explore new directions in their fields.

The three-day programme featured an inaugural ceremony, keynote lectures by leading industry and academic voices, dedicated paper-presentation tracks, two workshops and a valedictory session featuring the Best Paper Awards.

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NACDC 2026 opened formally on August 10 with the inaugural ceremony attended by Prof. Banani Chakrabarti, Patron of NACDC 2026 and Chancellor of the University of Engineering & Management (UEM), Kolkata; Prof. Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti, President of SMART Society, USA and Vice Chancellor of UEM, Kolkata; Prof. Bob Gill, Eminent Professor at the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT); Prof. Dr. Moutushi Singh, Convener of NACDC 2026 and Professor & Head of the Department of CSE & IT, IEM Kolkata; Prof. Dr. Baisakhi Das, Co-Convener and Professor, IEM Kolkata; and Prof. Dr. Leo S. F. Lin of Charles Sturt University, Australia, who joined as Guest of Honour.

In her inaugural address, Prof. Banani Chakrabarti reflected on the responsibility accompanying rapid progress in computational intelligence and data science, urging that technical advancement remain anchored in curiosity, imagination and ethical grounding. Prof. Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti, in his welcome address, described the conference as an evolving space for cross-border collaboration.

"Progress without values is merely motion. My hope for NACDC 2026 is that we advance not only in what we can compute, but in the wisdom and humanity with which we choose to do so."

-- Prof. Banani Chakrabarti, Patron, NACDC 2026, and Chancellor, UEM Kolkata

Eminent industry and academic leaders from across the globe headlined the keynote sessions. Workshops held alongside the conference included "Running Local AI Models on Android & iOS" and "Acting Humanly: Transforming the World where AI & ML meet Robotics", among others, with sessions conducted by eminent groups such as the Google Developer Group.

NACDC 2026 attracted strong international participation, with papers submitted by researchers from over 35 countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, Egypt, and South Africa, among others. Following a rigorous double-blind peer-review process, papers were accepted at an acceptance rate of approximately 26%, reflecting the conference's emphasis on quality.

In all, more than 12,000 participants took part, joining on-site and online to present research and exchange ideas throughout the globe.

The technical presentations were organised across four dedicated tracks, each led by a designated session chair: Computational Intelligence & Artificial Intelligence; Data Science & Big Data Analytics; Cloud Computing & Infrastructure; and Advanced & Emerging Technologies.

The conference drew on the deep research foundation of its host group. In October 2025, the University of Engineering & Management, Kolkata, unveiled SATYAMEBA -- Supercomputing Architecture for Transformative Yield in AI and Multi-GPU Engine-Based Acceleration -- an indigenous high-performance computing system inaugurated by the Hon'ble Chancellor, Prof. Banani Chakrabarti.

It supports advanced AI-driven research across domains such as medical imaging, quantum technology, and cloud-native systems, giving the students and scholars of the group a powerful platform for innovation of exactly the kind showcased at NACDC 2026.

The conference proceedings from NACDC 2026 will be published by Nova Science Publishers.

"In an era defined by algorithms, our most valuable resource remains the human imagination. NACDC 2026 brings the world's imagination together -- and that is where real innovation is born."

-- Prof. Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti, President, SMART Society, USA, and Vice Chancellor, UEM Kolkata

The event drew to a close on August 12 with the valedictory session, announcement of the Best Paper Awards and a formal vote of thanks.

Across its three days, NACDC 2026 offered an active international platform for the exchange of ideas, sparking new collaborations across institutions, disciplines and borders, and encouraging the next generation of researchers in computational intelligence, data science and cloud computing.

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