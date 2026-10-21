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Home / Business / ‘Nachne Nu Jee Kardae’: Bollyjammers Add a New Track to the Shaadi Playlist

‘Nachne Nu Jee Kardae’: Bollyjammers Add a New Track to the Shaadi Playlist

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ANI
Updated At : 05:04 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 21: Wedding season calls for music that gets everyone on the dance floor, and Bollyjammers are bringing just that with their latest release, Nachne Nu Jee Kardae. With its upbeat sound and infectious energy, the track is making its presence felt across the shaadi season, adding to the music that brings baraats, sangeet nights and wedding parties alive.

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Featuring Bollyjammers’ Arjun Sarkar, Swati Sharma and Abhinav Nagpal alongside Charu Semwal, the song brings together multiple voices for a high-energy celebration track. Composed by Arjit Arv and penned by Arjun Sarkar, Nachne Nu Jee Kardae is directed by Shabby and produced by Mayur Agarwal and Deepa Agarwal.

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From choreographed sangeet performances to spontaneous dance-offs with friends and family, the song captures the celebratory spirit of Indian weddings, where music is at the heart of every memorable moment. With its lively rhythm and dance-floor appeal, Nachne Nu Jee Kardae is already bringing its festive energy to the shaadi playlist.

The song is now available on major streaming platforms, with the official music video streaming on the BeTogether Music YouTube channel.

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Watch the song here:

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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