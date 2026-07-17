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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17: An exclusive special screening of the much-awaited mythological adventure film Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure was held on the evening of July 16 at Prasad Film Labs, Hyderabad, where the film received an overwhelming response from eminent political leaders, cultural personalities, members of the film fraternity, and distinguished guests. The event turned into a celebration of Indian cinema's growing focus on stories inspired by the country's civilizational heritage, with the audience applauding the filmmakers for presenting a visually grand adventure that highlights India's ancient temple traditions, cultural legacy, and the timeless philosophy of Sanatana Dharma.

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Produced by Nishitha Reddy and Kishore Reddy and directed by Abhishek Nama, Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure features Virat Karrna and Nabha Natesh in the lead roles. The film blends mythology, mystery, action, adventure, and emotion into a large-scale cinematic experience. Drawing inspiration from India's rich spiritual traditions, the story revolves around ancient temples, hidden treasures, sacred knowledge, and the responsibility of preserving a priceless cultural legacy that has been safeguarded for generations. While presented as a commercial entertainer, the film seeks to celebrate India's architectural brilliance, temple heritage, ancient wisdom, and the enduring values that have shaped the country's civilization.

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The film's narrative reflects the growing trend of Indian cinema exploring indigenous stories rooted in mythology, faith, and history. Through its larger-than-life visuals, emotionally driven storytelling, and technically ambitious presentation, Nagabandham attempts to showcase the importance of preserving India's sacred temples, protecting cultural heritage, and inspiring younger generations to reconnect with their historical and spiritual roots. The film also conveys that India's temples are not merely places of worship but living monuments that preserve centuries of philosophy, art, architecture, science, and cultural identity.

The special screening witnessed the presence of BJP Telangana President N. Ramchander Rao, Malkajgiri Member of Parliament Etala Rajender, MLA Venkata Ramana Reddy, Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Yadireddy, several senior BJP leaders, public representatives, prominent personalities from different fields, members of the media, and the film fraternity. The event was coordinated and facilitated by Akkala Sudhakar, Member of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Mr.Vijith Varma - BJP Leader who brought together distinguished guests to experience the film before its theatrical release.

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Following the screening, BJP Telangana President N. Ramchander Rao congratulated the producers, director, artists, and the entire technical team for creating a film that celebrates India's civilizational identity through the medium of cinema. He appreciated the makers for choosing a subject that highlights the country's temple heritage, cultural traditions, and spiritual values while presenting it in a format that can connect with audiences across generations. He remarked that films rooted in Indian culture play an important role in creating awareness about the nation's glorious past and wished the entire team grand success for the release.

Member of Parliament Etala Rajender praised the film for presenting India's rich temple traditions and cultural heritage on a grand cinematic scale. He appreciated the filmmakers for bringing mythology and history closer to today's youth through an engaging adventure narrative. He observed that cinema has the ability to inspire society while preserving cultural memory and congratulated the entire team for making a film that reflects India's heritage with conviction and visual grandeur. He extended his best wishes to the cast and crew for the film's success.

MLA Venkata Ramana Reddy commended director Abhishek Nama and the producers for blending mythology, adventure, emotion, and entertainment into a compelling cinematic experience. He appreciated the scale of the production and remarked that stories inspired by India's traditions help strengthen cultural awareness among younger generations. He wished the filmmakers continued success and expressed confidence that audiences would appreciate the film's message and presentation.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Yadireddy appreciated the film's emphasis on Sanatana Dharma and India's sacred temple traditions. He said the movie reflects the importance of preserving the nation's spiritual and cultural legacy while presenting these themes in an entertaining and accessible manner. He congratulated the filmmakers for attempting to bring India's civilizational values to mainstream audiences and conveyed his best wishes for the film's successful theatrical journey.

Speaking on the occasion, Akkala Sudhakar, Member of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), expressed happiness over the positive response received by the film. He said cinema has the power to bring people together while encouraging meaningful conversations around culture, history, and heritage. He congratulated the producers and director for presenting a film that celebrates India's traditions and thanked all the distinguished guests for gracing the special screening.

Expressing their gratitude, producers Nishitha Reddy and Kishore Reddy thanked every guest who attended the screening and encouraged the team with their appreciation. They said Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure was envisioned as a film that entertains audiences while also celebrating India's magnificent temple architecture, mythology, and timeless cultural values. According to the producers, the project represents years of dedication and a sincere effort to present an Indian story on a grand cinematic canvas with international production standards.

Director Abhishek Nama thanked the dignitaries for their encouraging words and overwhelming support. He said the film was made with immense respect for India's mythology, temple heritage, and civilizational history. While Nagabandham offers audiences mystery, action, fantasy, and adventure, its emotional foundation lies in celebrating faith, protecting heritage, and reminding future generations about the importance of preserving the nation's priceless cultural treasures. He also acknowledged the commitment of the cast, technicians, artists, and production team whose collective efforts helped transform this ambitious vision into reality.

Lead actors Virat Karrna and Nabha Natesh expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the distinguished guests for appreciating the film and encouraging the entire team. They said receiving blessings and encouragement from respected leaders and eminent personalities before the film's release was a memorable moment that would motivate everyone associated with the project.

The evening concluded with warm interactions between the dignitaries and the film's cast and crew, followed by congratulatory wishes, photographs, and celebrations marking the successful special screening. Guests appreciated the film's visual grandeur, production values, performances, music, storytelling, and its attempt to present India's spiritual and cultural heritage through a contemporary cinematic language. The overwhelmingly positive response at Prasad Film Labs has further strengthened expectations for Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure, positioning it as a mythological adventure that combines entertainment with a celebration of India's ancient traditions, temple heritage, and enduring civilizational values.

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