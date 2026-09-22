Nagarkar Jewellers opens fifth branch in Baner

Pune: After serving Pune & Thane customers for over seven decades, SS Nagarkar Jewellers on Sunday inaugurated its fifth showroom overall and fourth in Pune on Baner-Mhalunge Road. The new outlet is aimed at customers in Baner and surrounding areas and will showcase the jeweller’s range of traditional, antique and contemporary designs.

The showroom was inaugurated by Kinetic Group Director Jayshree Firodia, Industrialists Jagdish Kadam and Mohana Kadam, and M B Patil and Sangeeta Patil, who are customers of Nagarkar Jewellers. Members of the Nagarkar family, including Vasant Nagarkar, Swati Vallabh Nagarkar, Vasanti Vasant Nagarkar, Prasad Nagarkar, Pushkar Nagarkar, Priyanka Nagarkar, Anagha Nagarkar, Pooja Nagarkar-Kulkarni, Rohan Kulkarni and Kuhu Nagarkar, were present.

Advertisement

As part of its social responsibility initiatives, Nagarkar Jewellers extended financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to three organisations: Suhrud Foundation, which works for the rehabilitation of children with hearing impairment; Vanchit Vikas, which works with underprivileged sections; and Sanskar Sanjeevan Foundation, Solapur. Representatives of the three organisations received the cheques at the inauguration.

Advertisement

Firodia praised the grandeur of the new showroom and the craftsmanship of the jewellery on display. She said the Nagarkar family had created a distinct identity by combining its traditional legacy with a focus on quality. Kadam also appreciated the Nagarkar family’s efforts to balance business with social responsibility.

Vasant Nagarkar said the family’s jewellery business was established by Shripad Nagarkar in 1952. The third generation, Prasad and Pushkar, is working to take forward the tradition of antique and unique jewellery across Pune and other cities in Maharashtra. Traditional and pure jewellery remains our speciality. With the rapid expansion of the city, the Baner outlet will make it more convenient for customers to shop closer to their homes,” he said.

Advertisement

Prasad Nagarkar said the company plans to expand to other districts in the coming years. Along with traditional jewellery, the outlet will feature the Arya Collection. The showroom will also have the exclusive ‘Rajwada’ concept, under which premium jewellery is created with each design produced only once.

Pushkar Nagarkar said the new outlet follows the company’s presence in Tulshibaug, Laxmi Road and Kothrud in Pune, besides its showroom in Thane. We have a wide range of traditional and fusion jewellery in gold, silver and diamonds, catering to different customer requirements and budgets, he said.

The Baner showroom features gold, silver, diamond and polki jewellery, including traditional pieces such as bakuli, pohe haar, thushi, Shrimant haar, Kolhapuri saaj, vajra tika, chandrahaar and pearl jewellery. Fusion designs such as kundan necklaces, geru necklaces, nakas work, and moti-kundan jewellery are also available. The collection also includes wheat-pattern necklaces, rani haar and Lakshmi haar.

In addition, customers can find silver articles such as temple units, idols of deities, and silver sofa sets, among other traditional and rare pieces, he added.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)