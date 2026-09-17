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Home / Business / Naidu Club &amp; Tribe vibe presents Korakendra Navratri 2026 Gets Bigger and More Vibrant as Kinjal Dave Set to Bring Her High-Energy Garba Beats to Korakendra, Ground 1 , Borivali

Naidu Club & Tribe vibe presents Korakendra Navratri 2026 Gets Bigger and More Vibrant as Kinjal Dave Set to Bring Her High-Energy Garba Beats to Korakendra, Ground 1 , Borivali

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ANI
Updated At : 12:17 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17: The festive spirit of Navratri is all set to reach new heights as the much-awaited “Navratri 2026 with Kinjal Dave” was officially announced at a press conference held in Mumbai. Set to take place at Korakendra, Borivali, the celebration promises an electrifying mix of traditional Gujarati culture, music, dance and the infectious energy of one of Gujarat’s most loved voices, Kinjal Dave. The event saw the presence of Gopal Shetty, Ganesh Naidu, Dhrumit Naidu, Anjani Naidu & Many More.

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Known for her powerful vocals, energetic performances and deep connect with Gujarati folk and devotional music, Kinjal Dave has become synonymous with the modern-day Garba experience. With a string of chart-topping songs to her credit, including “Chaar Chaar Bangdi Vali Gadi,” “Ame Gujarati Leri Lala,” “Chote Raja,” “Ghate Toh Ghate Zindagi,” “Jay Adhyashakti Aarti,” “Dhan Chhe Gujarat” and “Makhan Chor,” the singer has carved a special place in the hearts of audiences across generations.

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The announcement of “Navratri 2026 with Kinjal Dave” has already created excitement among Garba enthusiasts, who can look forward to an unforgettable celebration filled with traditional beats, foot-tapping music and the unmistakable energy that Kinjal brings to every live performance.

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With Mumbai’s Gujarati community coming together in large numbers every year to celebrate the ten nights of Navratri, Korakendra, Borivali is set to become one of the city’s key destinations for festive revelry. The event aims to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Gujarat while giving audiences a larger-than-life Garba experience in the heart of Mumbai.

Kinjal Dave shared, _”Navratri has always been incredibly special to me because it is a celebration where music, devotion and our culture come together in the most beautiful way. I am truly excited to bring my music and energy to Mumbai at Korakendra ground 1, Borivali. I look forward to celebrating these nine nights with everyone, singing along, dancing together and creating memories that stay with us long after Navratri is over. I can’t wait to see Mumbai in full Garba spirit”_

“Navratri 2026 with Kinjal Dave” is a celebration of Gujarati culture, community and the timeless joy of coming together through music and dance. With Kinjal Dave leading the festivities, Mumbai is gearing up for ten nights of music, tradition and unforgettable Garba moments.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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