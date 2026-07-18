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Home / Business / Nambiar Group Unveils Unified Corporate Brand Identity with New Digital Platform on Founder's Day

Nambiar Group Unveils Unified Corporate Brand Identity with New Digital Platform on Founder's Day

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ANI
Updated At : 04:08 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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New Delhi [India], July 18: The Nambiar Group today unveiled its new corporate website, introducing a unified digital identity that brings together the Group's diverse businesses, leadership, legacy and global presence under a single brand platform. The launch coincides with the third annual Founder's Day, commemorating what would have been the 50th birth anniversary of the Group's Founder Chairman, Late Shri PKD Nambiar.

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More than a website refresh, the new launched website represents the evolution of the Nambiar Group over the past 26 years from a single technology venture into a diversified multinational enterprise with interests spanning information technology, enterprise software, media and marketing, security infrastructure, real estate, hospitality, logistics, trading, contracting, ticketing and strategic investments across India, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Europe and Southeast Asia. Designed as the Group's central corporate platform, the website reflects a cohesive brand architecture while preserving the entrepreneurial values on which the organisation was founded. It also chronicles the Group's journey, expanding global footprint and long-term institutional vision.

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Established in 2000 by Late Shri PKD Nambiar, the Group has steadily expanded across industries and international markets. Following his passing in February 2024, Global Managing Director Shri Ayush Nambiar, along with the Group's Board, instituted his birth anniversary as Founder's Day, an annual occasion dedicated to honouring his vision, leadership and enduring contribution to the organisation's growth while renewing its commitment to building stronger institutions for the future.

The platform also features a dedicated tribute chronicling Shri PKD Nambiar's journey as an entrepreneur, political strategist, author, philanthropist and institution builder, highlighting the legacy that continues to shape the Group's direction. It presents his philosophy that enterprise must extend beyond commercial success to create livelihoods, nurture talent, strengthen institutions and contribute meaningfully to India's economic and social progress. His legacy is reflected not only through the businesses he established, but through the people, ideas and institutions he inspired.

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Speaking on the occasion, Shri Ayush Nambiar, Global Managing Director, Nambiar Group, said:

"Twenty-five years ago, my father began with the belief that an Indian enterprise could pursue scale without losing its values. What started as one venture has today grown across industries, geographies and generations. Every institution we have built carries a part of his vision, and every person associated with the Group carries a part of his legacy.

On his 50th birth anniversary, we are setting our next measurable ambition, to build the Nambiar Group into a 10,000-member global workforce, deepen our leadership across existing sectors and expand into new areas where Indian enterprise can create enduring value.

This ambition is not merely about organisational size. It represents livelihoods, opportunities, families and individual journeys. For us, that is how a founder's legacy must be celebrated, not only through remembrance, but by building stronger institutions and contributing to a stronger Bharat."

The announcement also reinforces the Group's Mission 2047, aligning its long-term business growth, employment generation, youth initiatives and institution-building efforts with the national vision of Viksit Bharat. Through entrepreneurship, innovation, infrastructure development, skill creation and strategic investments, the Group aims to contribute meaningfully to India's economic and social progress while expanding its global presence.

About Nambiar Group

Founded in 2000 by Late Shri PKD Nambiar as a technology venture, the Nambiar Group has grown over 26 years into a diversified Indian multinational conglomerate with a presence across four continents. What began with Bsquare's entry into information technology has expanded into a multi-sector ecosystem spanning technology, enterprise software, media and marketing, security infrastructure, ticketing, logistics, hospitality, real estate and strategic investments, represented today by Group companies including Flags Communications, Pothera, Seamless Security, BookMySeats and Movguru, among others.

Guided by the vision of its Founder, the Group believes that enterprise must serve a larger national purpose by creating value, employment, stronger institutions and opportunities for society. As it continues its expansion across India and global markets, the Nambiar Group remains committed to advancing its Mission 2047 vision of contributing to a developed, globally respected India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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