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Home / Business / Namo Re from Nagabandham Becomes One of the Year's Biggest Songs, Filmed with 5,000 Dancers on a Rs. 10 Crore Scale

Namo Re from Nagabandham Becomes One of the Year's Biggest Songs, Filmed with 5,000 Dancers on a Rs. 10 Crore Scale

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PTI
Updated At : 03:46 PM Mar 16, 2026 IST
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Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir) The highly anticipated single NAMO Re from the upcoming pan-Indian film Nagabandham has been released and is quickly gaining recognition as the spiritual anthem of 2026. This emotional musical piece celebrates Lord Narayana, a revered deity in Hinduism, aiming to connect deeply with audiences through themes of devotion, faith, and resilience.

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Directed by Abhishek Nama and produced by Kishore Annapreddy and Nishitha Nagireddy of NIK Studios, Nagabandham promises to be a cinematic tour de force featuring rich storytelling and stunning visuals.Nagabandham features an impressive ensemble cast including Virat Karrna, Nabha Natesh, Ishwarya Menon, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Jagapathi Babu.

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Watch the full song here: youtu.be/nn02YO_sdCY The entire cast of the film will be seen in the characters that resonate with viewers across India and beyond. The film aims to showcase India’s cultural diversity and spiritual heritage, contributing significantly to modern Indian cinema.

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The song is sung by Myscmmee Bose, with lyrics penned by Vimal Kashyap, while the music is composed by the duo Junaid Kumar and Abhe. Visually. 'NAMO Re' is a treat for viewers as it features a graceful jugalbandi between Nabha Natesh and Ishwarya Menon, with both actresses expressing devotion to Lord Narayana through elegant dance movements.

The highlight of NAMO Re is its outstanding choreography by Ganesh Acharya and Shrasti Verma. Shot on massive scale , it features around 1,000 dancers performing various Indian dance forms, making the choreography a lively and visually striking presentation that celebrates India's cultural legacy.

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The visual aspect of NAMO Re is enhanced by the detailed set design by Ashok Kumar and cinematography by Sounder Rajan. Their work brings authenticity to the depiction of spiritual environments, using vibrant colors and traditional motifs to craft an immersive, devotional atmosphere.

More than just a song, NAMO Re is a cultural celebration promoting love, devotion, and unity. It aims to inspire hope and a sense of community in a world facing challenges. The combined power of stirring lyrics and dynamic choreography creates an experience that appeals to diverse audiences.

The release of NAMO Re marks a milestone for Nagabandham and Indian artistic expression, highlighting art’s role in advancing spiritual awareness and intercultural bonds.

As anticipation builds for Nagabandham, the excitement surrounding NAMO Re offers a glimpse of an unforgettable cinematic journey.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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