Nanning Friendship Cities Conference Highlights AI, Connectivity and Cultural Tourism

NANNING, China, Sept. 21, 2026 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/ --

The 2026 Nanning-Hanoi Economic Corridor and Belt and Road Nanning Friendship Cities Conference was held in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Sept. 18, bringing together government, business and academic representatives from several countries and regions.

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The Publicity Department of Nanning City noted that under the theme "Empowering Cities with Digital Intelligence, Connecting for a Shared Future," the conference focused on artificial intelligence, the Pinglu Canal and cultural tourism.

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With the continued development of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, the signing of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0 Upgrade Protocol and the opening of the Pinglu Canal, cooperation between Nanning and ASEAN cities is gaining new momentum in trade, logistics, the digital economy and people-to-people exchanges.

Zhong Dezhi, deputy secretary of the CPC Nanning Municipal Committee and acting mayor of Nanning, said the city hopes to deepen cooperation with its international friendship cities in connectivity, trade, artificial intelligence, culture, tourism and youth exchanges.

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This year marks the 20th anniversary of friendly ties between Nanning and Hai Phong, Vietnam. Hoang Minh Cuong, vice chairman of the Hai Phong People's Committee, said Hai Phong looks forward to stronger cooperation with Nanning in digital transformation and logistics, while expanding youth, cultural and tourism exchanges.

Artificial intelligence was a key focus of the conference. Participants discussed how digital technologies can support urban governance, industrial development and international cooperation. The Nanning International Friendship Cities AI Industry Cooperation Alliance was also launched to promote exchanges and industrial cooperation among partner cities.

The Pinglu Canal also featured prominently in discussions. The canal is expected to strengthen links between Nanning, the Beibu Gulf ports and ASEAN markets, while creating new opportunities for logistics, trade and tourism.

Nanning is also exploring canal-based tourism products, including sightseeing passenger routes and cultural experiences, linking transport connectivity with tourism development.

The Publicity Department added that cultural tourism was another major area of cooperation. Participants discussed tourism route development, visitor exchanges and cultural programs, with a focus on strengthening people-to-people ties among friendship cities.

A number of cooperation projects were signed during the conference, further expanding Nanning's partnerships with international friendship cities, particularly those in ASEAN.

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