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New Delhi [India], June 1: Setting a vibrant new benchmark in the realm of early childhood education, Nanny's Nest Preschool & Activity Center has proudly secured the highly coveted title of 'Best Preschool in Maharashtra' at the much-anticipated Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026. Organised by Brand Empower, a premier business recognition organisation known for celebrating extraordinary corporate and institutional excellence, this magnificent award ceremony unfolded at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The grand gala served as a dynamic convergence of the nation's most visionary educational leaders, industry pioneers, and dynamic entrepreneurs under one spectacular roof. Elevating the grandeur of the evening, Ms. Kangana Ranaut, Member of the Lok Sabha and acclaimed Actor, graced the momentous occasion as the Chief Guest. Watch the Award Video Here! Her commanding presence added an unparalleled layer of prestige to the event as she took the stage to honour exceptional institutions like Nanny's Nest that have significantly transformed foundational learning and early child development across the state.

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Emerging victorious among a highly competitive array of educational institutions, Nanny's Nest Preschool & Activity Center was officially announced as the definitive winner, with Founder and Chairperson Bushra Rameez Shaikh proudly stepping onto the stage to accept the honour on behalf of the establishment. Widely regarded as a premier educational hub situated in Mira Road, Mumbai, Nanny's Nest is dedicated to providing a safe, stimulating, and nurturing environment for young learners. The trusted institution seamlessly combines preschool, kindergarten, comprehensive daycare, and specialized activity-based programs under one roof. Designed to offer a true "home away from home" experience for children aged 2 to 10 years, they focus heavily on holistic development, emphasizing experiential learning, sensory-motor skills, and cognitive growth over rote memorization. Their unwavering commitment to maintaining an optimal student-teacher ratio, highly trained educators, and a deeply secure, child-safe infrastructure has made them an essential pillar for working parents seeking the absolute best for their toddlers.

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Upon receiving the prestigious accolade for Best Preschool in Maharashtra, Bushra Rameez Shaikh expressed her profound gratitude and shared an inspiring reflection on the preschool's dedicated journey. "Accepting this monumental recognition at the Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026 is a true testament to the relentless dedication, passion, and hard work of our entire teaching and support staff," she remarked with immense pride. "In early childhood education, our ultimate measure of success is the happiness and confident growth of the little ones entrusted to our care. Being recognized as the Best Preschool in Maharashtra validates our core philosophy of nurturing a child's natural curiosity through play and active engagement. Whether we are introducing early literacy or hosting creative arts sessions, our goal has always been to build a strong, joyous foundation for lifelong learning. This award belongs to our wonderful children and their supportive parents, and it energizes us to continue setting higher benchmarks in early education."

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The spectacular success of the Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026 further illuminates the visionary leadership of Mr. Rahul Ranjan Singh, CEO of Brand Empower, whose unwavering commitment to acknowledging institutional brilliance has made these awards a highly coveted pinnacle of success. Over the years, Brand Empower's meticulously curated award ceremonies have maintained a glamorous and esteemed legacy, having been graced in earlier editions by an illustrious lineup of iconic celebrities such as Mrs. Raveena Tandon, Mrs. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Mr. Anupam Kher, and Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The triumphant execution and expansive scale of this year's grand event were seamlessly supported by a robust network of prominent sponsors and partners. The unforgettable ceremony was Presented by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., and prominently Co-Sponsored by Baghel Industries Pvt. Ltd. The event's massive digital footprint was expertly amplified by Digital Marketing Partner - Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd, alongside the highly impactful community outreach orchestrated by CSR Partner - Webpulse Foundation. Furthermore, strategic industry networking was powered by B2B Partner - GetManufacturers.com (Indian Manufacturers Directory), holistic well-being initiatives were championed by Wellness Partner - Natural Therapy India, and progressive retail growth solutions were backed by eCommerce Partner - Local Dukaan.

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