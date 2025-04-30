Nanoprecise Introduces ReKurv.ai - A New Era of Conversational Asset Intelligence

PRNewswire

Edmonton (Alberta) [Canada], April 30: Nanoprecise, the leader in Energy-Centered predictive maintenance, today announced the launch of ReKurv.ai, a powerful and one-of-its-kind Generative AI solution purpose-built to support how maintenance professionals think, troubleshoot, and act in real-world industrial environments.

ReKurv.ai is purpose-built conversational intelligence for the real world of asset management.

Trained on thousands of machine hours and shaped by real use cases, it's designed for field technicians, reliability engineers, plant managers, or C-suite who need fast, contextual answers grounded in how equipment behaves and how operations actually run.

"We built ReKurv for the people who keep the world running," said Manpreet Singh, CTO at Nanoprecise. "When a motor starts vibrating erratically during a critical production hour, they don't need assumptions, they need fast, real-time answers from something that understands how their machines actually work."

Designed for the Factory Floor. Powered by Real-World Data.

Accessible through a mobile-friendly web app, ReKurv.ai brings machine-specific reasoning to the fingertips of maintenance teams everywhere. Unlike traditional AI tools, ReKurv.ai understands site structures, failure histories, and operational context and evolves with every interaction.

ReKurv.ai. is built to:

- Interpret questions with plant-floor context

- Map conversations to equipment hierarchies, so responses reflect operational structure

- Retain historical threads for continuity and deeper reasoning

- Deliver responses grounded in a curated, ever-growing knowledge base, trained on thousands of real-world use cases and guided by Nanoprecise subject matter experts

From Alert to Action - Zero Guesswork

Whether it's a sudden fault, an unexpected trend, or a question about what might happen next, ReKurv.ai helps users move past alert fatigue and into real-time decision-making.

"ReKurv is a thinking partner for maintenance teams," said Manpreet. "It brings machine context, memory, and logic into every conversation, helping teams act faster, smarter, and with greater confidence."

A New Standard in Industrial Intelligence

ReKurv.ai introduces the future of Guided Maintenance - combining generative AI with real-world equipment context to support the people behind industrial performance.

By empowering the human in the loop, ReKurv.ai augments the expertise of technicians, engineers, and maintenance leaders, enabling smarter decisions in less time, saving hundreds of hours in troubleshooting, and preventing thousands of dollars in avoidable downtime.

Now publicly available to use, ReKurv.ai reflects Nanoprecise's commitment to innovation, thought leadership, and delivering accessible, real-time intelligence that works the way maintenance teams think. Watch Video.

About Nanoprecise

Nanoprecise is a global leader in predictive and prescriptive maintenance. Its edge-to-cloud platform combines 6-in-1 IoT sensing with AI-driven analytics to help industrial leaders reduce unplanned downtime, cut energy use, and extend asset life. With a growing portfolio of patented technologies and global deployments across oil & gas, manufacturing, mining, and heavy industry, Nanoprecise is shaping the future of Energy-Centered Maintenance.

