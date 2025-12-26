NAR-INDIA Reinforces Its Leadership as a leading Real Estate Association in 2025

PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 26: The National Association of Realtors-India (NAR-INDIA) closed 2025 with a stronger institutional footing, reinforcing its position as India's largest and most influential association representing real estate professionals. The year marked a decisive move toward tighter governance, structured education, policy engagement, and global integration across the realtor ecosystem.

Advertisement

Key 2025 Highlights

Advertisement

* Strengthened governance with mandatory compliance, audits, and standardised frameworks

* Expanded membership through new Affiliate and Subscription categories

Advertisement

* Achieved historic policy engagement, including participation of the Union Housing Minister

* Institutionalised education with CRS launch and MahaRERA recognition via IIRE

* Elevated global standing with international partnerships and hosting rights for IREC 2026

Strengthening governance remained a core priority. NAR-INDIA implemented mandatory compliance protocols, audits, and standardised governance frameworks across member associations, aimed at improving transparency, accountability, and consistency. These measures enhanced trust within the industry and strengthened the professional credibility of realtors nationwide.

To broaden participation, the association introduced new Affiliate and Subscription membership categories, enabling greater engagement from allied professionals and service providers. The move expanded NAR-INDIA's membership base and amplified its collective representation across markets.

Operating under the philosophy of "One Voice. One Profession. One Community," NAR-INDIA focused on unifying a fragmented realtor landscape. The association played an active role in representing member interests, addressing regulatory challenges, and reinforcing the legitimacy of realtors as a recognised professional community.

Policy advocacy saw meaningful progress in 2025. NAR-INDIA deepened engagement with policymakers and regulators, culminating in a first-of-its-kind milestone--the participation of the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs at the NAR-INDIA Annual Convention. The development underscored the association's growing recognition as a credible stakeholder in real estate policy discussions.

Technology-led engagement also advanced with the upgrade of the NAR-INDIA App into a B2B networking platform, enabling real-time collaboration and business discovery among members. On the education front, NAR-INDIA launched structured learning initiatives, including the globally recognised Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) programme, and secured MahaRERA recognition for its professional education offerings through the India Institute of Real Estate (IIRE).

Internationally, NAR-INDIA strengthened ties with NAR US, signed MoUs with global associations and proptech platforms such as StellarMLS and NEO, and secured hosting rights for the International Real Estate Conference (IREC) 2026 in Hyderabad. The 17th Annual Convention in New Delhi and multiple global study tours further reinforced international exposure and knowledge exchange.

Leadership Speak

Sumanth Reddy, Chairman, NAR-INDIA: "2025 was about restoring discipline and credibility to the profession. Strong governance is no longer optional--it is the foundation of trust in real estate. By unifying associations and enforcing common standards, NAR-INDIA is institutionalising the profession and making Indian realtors more accountable and future-ready."

Tarun Bhatia, Vice Chairman & Chair - Global, NAR-INDIA: "Indian real estate professionals are now part of the global conversation. International partnerships and hosting IREC 2026 reflect this growing stature. Through collaborations and study tours, NAR-INDIA is equipping realtors with global best practices and acting as a bridge between Indian and global real estate ecosystems."

Amit Chopra, President, NAR-INDIA: "Education and continuous upskilling are central to professional credibility. With CRS and MahaRERA recognition, NAR-INDIA has taken a decisive step forward by aligning education, technology, and compliance to raise standards and strengthen the realtor profession."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)