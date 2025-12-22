VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 22: Narayana Health City, Bengaluru, yesterday announced the successful completion of one of Eastern India's largest HLA Testing Camps for thalassemia patients, held at Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Mukundapur. Organised in association with DKMS, Thalassemics India, Coal India, the Federation of Blood Donor Organisations of India, and Paschim Bangal Sikkim Prantiya Marwari Yuva Manch, the camp screened more than 300 children and their family members to identify potential matches for bone marrow transplantation (BMT), the only curative treatment for thalassemia.

The initiative was led by Dr. Sunil Bhat, Vice-Chairman Oncology Collegium, Narayana Health Group, Director and Head of Pediatric Haematology, Oncology and Blood & Marrow Transplantation, Narayana Health City, Bengaluru.

India continues to face a significant burden of thalassemia, particularly in Eastern India, where many children rely on lifelong blood transfusions. Early HLA testing plays a crucial role in identifying matched donors for bone marrow transplants, which offer the potential for a normal life.

Speaking on the outcome, Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder and Chairman, Narayana Health, said, "Every child deserves access to a definitive cure. Through this large-scale HLA screening, we are helping families take a crucial step toward finding a suitable donor match. Our commitment remains unwavering to ensure that no child is denied a healthy future because of financial constraints or lack of access to advanced care."

Sharing his insights on the camp's impact, Dr. Sunil Bhat said, "We are encouraged by the overwhelming response from families across West Bengal and neighbouring regions. Many children screened today have taken the first and most essential step toward curative treatment. Timely testing can transform outcomes, and we are committed to supporting every eligible family in their BMT journey."

Narayana Health, which operates one of India's most advanced Bone Marrow Transplant programs and has completed over 2,500 transplants, will provide financial assistance to eligible patients identified with suitable matches through this camp. The camp also witnessed extensive awareness generation, on-site counselling, and close coordination with referring centres to ensure seamless participation.

