NAREDCO Maharashtra to advocate for Rs. 10,000 crore investment in Indian real estate

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: As India advances toward its Viksit Bharat vision, the real estate sector is emerging as a critical driver of economic growth, productivity, and job creation. The sector remains one of the largest contributors to employment generation, capital formation, and urban development, underpinning robust macroeconomic prospects with the potential to scale up to $10 trillion by 2047. Having reached a market size of $650 billion in 2025, the Indian real estate sector currently contributes 7.3% to the national GDP--a share projected to expand significantly to approximately 20% in the coming decades.

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- Government of Maharashtra to launch International Business and Finance Centre (IBFC) at Nagpur

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- NAREDCO Maharashtra to Host Real Estate & Infrastructure Investors' Summit 2026 (REIIS 2026) in Mumbai

- Theme 'RE-Defining India's Growth Story' to Focus on Strategic Capital, AI Innovations, Infrastructure and Global Investment Partnerships

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In a major push to accelerate this growth narrative, NAREDCO Maharashtra will host its flagship Real Estate & Infrastructure Investors' Summit 2026 (REIIS 2026) on 3rd September 2026 in Mumbai. Centered on the theme 'RE-Defining India's Growth Story,' REIIS 2026 aims to directly facilitate and promote foreign investments across Indian real estate. JLL India is releasing an exclusive report on redevelopment in Mumbai at the event. At the summit, NAREDCO will advocate for target investment commitments exceeding ₹10,000 crore, alongside the announcement of a landmark initiative by the Government of Maharashtra: the launch of an International Business & Finance Center (IBFC) in Nagpur to establish a new regional financial hub and decentralize economic growth across the state.

Speaking about the launch of an International Business & Finance Center (IBFC) at Nagpur, Shri Sanjay Meena IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, NMRDA said, "Naveen Nagpur IBFC is envisioned as a landmark development that will create a new business and investment destination for Nagpur and Central India. Spread across 1,710 acres, it will offer integrated infrastructure and a complete business ecosystem for corporates, GCCs, startups and financial institutions. As NMRDA, our focus is to develop Naveen Nagpur with quality infrastructure, efficient governance and a strong investment environment, strengthening Nagpur's position as a major economic destination in Central India."

Driven by landmark infrastructure developments such as Mumbai 3.0, transit-oriented corridors, and urban redevelopment, Maharashtra's real estate sector is positioned for unprecedented expansion. Surging interest from international institutional investors across Japan, Korea, the Middle East, and other global markets forms part of a broader investment target for the state, comprising ₹10,000 crore in foreign direct investments (FDI) and domestic institutional capital.

The high-profile convergence at REIIS 2026 will bring together policymakers, global and domestic institutional investors, banking leaders, AI and proptech innovators, and key industry stakeholders to deliberate on capital flows, urbanization strategies, alternative financing, and technology integration in Indian real estate.

The day-long summit features a packed lineup, beginning with an exclusive Power Breakfast on "Mumbai 3.0: The Innovation City", an AI and Proptech Pavilion, and a series of dynamic panel discussions covering themes such as alternative capital, cross-border expansions, AI integration, and real estate liquidity blueprints.

The summit will feature key addresses and participation from eminent leadership and dignitaries including Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Government of Maharashtra; Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises, Gautam Singhania, Chairman, Raymond Realty, Durga Shanker Mishra, IAS (Retd), Former Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh; Paritosh Kashyap, Whole-time Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank ; Kaku Nakhate, Chairperson, Bank of America Securities India; Ashutosh Singh, MD and CEO, BSE Indices; Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Commissioner, MMRDA; Sanjay Meena IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner NMRDA; Maninder Cheema, Executive Director, SEBI; Kaustubh Dhavse, Chief Advisor (Investments & Strategy) to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, among others.

Mr. Kamlesh Thakur, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra and Co-Founder & Managing Director, Srishti Group

Speaking on the vision for the summit, Mr. Kamlesh Thakur, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra said, "REIIS 2026 comes at a pivotal juncture as Maharashtra leads transformative infrastructure and urban development. Under the theme 'RE-Defining India's Growth Story,' the summit will bring together developers, venture capital and institutional investors to unlock sustainable capital flows, promote proptech adoption and shape actionable growth opportunities for the region's evolving built environment."

Emphasizing long-term opportunities, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman, NAREDCO India noted, "India's growth narrative is closely linked to the trajectory of its infrastructure and real estate sectors. With initiatives such as Mumbai 3.0 reshaping connectivity, significant opportunities are emerging through residential, commercial, data centres and logistics. REIIS 2026 provides a platform to rethink investment strategies, harness AI and build resilient structures that can support India's journey towards a multi-trillion-dollar economy."

Mr. Sandeep Runwal, Chairman, NAREDCO Maharashtra said, "The next phase of India's real estate growth will be shaped by the alignment of capital, innovation and infrastructure with the needs of a rapidly urbanizing economy. REIIS 2026 brings together developers, investors, financial institutions and technology leaders to foster stronger investment partnerships, explore innovative financing models and advance sustainable, technology-enabled urban development."

Highlighting the macroeconomic momentum, Mr. Rajan Bandelkar, Former Vice Chairman, NAREDCO India stated, "India's real estate sector has institutionalized into a mature asset class that commands deep global confidence. Also, with the NextGen leadership stepping up, their innovative approach and fresh perspectives are driving new value and opening up modern avenues for foreign and domestic investments. REIIS 2026 highlights the critical role of alternative capital, private equity, and structured investment vehicles in sustaining this momentum. By bringing together foreign and domestic funds, this summit will explore equity and debt structures necessary to finance India's urbanization surge."

India's real estate investment market maintains exceptional momentum with Q1 2026 transaction volumes reaching USD 1.7 billion, a 37% year-on-year increase, driven by a 178% surge in core asset acquisitions to USD 1.03 billion, demonstrating sustained institutional investor confidence despite global macroeconomic complexity, according to JLL India. This growth comes despite extended decision-making timelines driven by global macroeconomic complexity, demonstrating the resilience and fundamental strength of India's real estate market. The quarter witnessed a significant structural shift in investor preferences, with core asset acquisitions surging 178% to USD 1.03 billion. This trend has accelerated into Q2, with core asset deals already totaling USD 1.48 billion, signaling sustained confidence in stable, income-generating properties, JLL added.

Key Highlights & Market Projections for REIIS 2026

The summit will commence with an exclusive Power Breakfast focused on "Mumbai 3.0: The Innovation City," followed by the inauguration of a dedicated AI and Proptech Pavilion. Throughout the day, high-level panel discussions and keynote fireside chats will feature leaders from global alternative asset manager Brookfield, Raymond Realty, and other esteemed industry speakers. Key sessions will also provide insights into the deployment of AI in Indian real estate, regional expansion strategies from local to pan-India footprints, and new blueprints for real estate liquidity.

- Foreign Direct Investment (FDI): Projected ₹10,000 crore in foreign investment inflows into Maharashtra's real estate and infrastructure projects in FY27.

- Proptech & AI Acceleration: Dedicated showcases on AI integration, automated property management, and tech-enabled construction efficiency.

- Mumbai 3.0 & Infrastructure Dialogue: Strategic discussions with state leadership on expanding urban transit corridors, industrial zones, and redevelopment blueprints.

The event will conclude with an address by Chief Guest Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

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