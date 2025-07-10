NAREDCO Mahi Hosts 4th NAREDCO Mahi Convention: Rise & Build: Women Transforming Real Estate for a Sustainable Tomorrow

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 10: NAREDCO Mahi, the women's wing of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), successfully hosted its 4th NAREDCO Mahi Convention at the Hyatt Regency, New Delhi, under the visionary theme 'Rise & Build: Women Transforming Real Estate for a Sustainable Tomorrow'. The event highlighted women's growing influence in steering India's real estate sector toward sustainability, inclusivity, and readiness for the future-aligned with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

At the 4th NAREDCO Mahi Convention, Chief Guest Shri Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Hon'ble Minister of the Delhi Government, delivered a powerful keynote inspired by Swami Vivekananda's call to "Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached." He expressed strong faith in women's potential, stating, "Today's daughters are capable of achieving anything they set their minds to." As a proud father of two daughters, he highlighted that greater women's participation will boost transparency and integrity in real estate. He also commended NAREDCO Mahi's initiatives under Ms. Smita Patil, President-NAREDCO Mahi urging that women's empowerment be transformed from a sentiment into concrete policy and practice.

One of the most anticipated sessions at the 4th NAREDCO Mahi Convention was the fireside chat titled "Housing in India: Synergizing Policy and Industry for Sustainable Urban Growth." The discussion brought together a dynamic policy-industry dialogue featuring Ms. D. Thara, IAS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Govt. of India, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman, NAREDCO, moderated by Ms. Smita Patil, President, NAREDCO Mahi & Managing Director, SSPL Group. The panel stressed the importance of policy-industry collaboration, affordable housing, transit-oriented development, and women's leadership in shaping a resilient real estate future.

"India's housing future must be built with policy, shaped by industry, and guided by inclusive values - especially empowering women and emerging leaders. At NAREDCO Mahi, we are committed to being a bridge -supporting women in the sector, nurturing young talent, and working in sync with the government for a stronger urban India," said Ms. Smita Dhanraj Patil, President NAREDCO Mahi & Managing Director, SSPL Group.

During the fireside chat, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman, NAREDCO, emphasized "India has come a long way -we've addressed the fundamental needs of roti and kapda, and now makaan is our collective priority. As the second-largest employment sector in the country, real estate and construction hold enormous potential. But if we do not actively include women in this growth journey, we are leaving behind half the nation's strength.". He stressed that empowering women through targeted skilling is key to inclusive growth. In the housing and construction sectors, women can be powerful contributors. But for that, we must focus on skilling. Once we bring women into the fold, trained and equipped, we will not just see growth-we will see exponential impact. The digits will double, he added.

"True progress in urban housing is not just about building structures, but about nurturing communities-selling a home, not just a house-a place where people belong, where water is secure, and where nature is respected. Sustainability begins when we protect our trees and our water," said Ms. D. Thara, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Govt. of India.

At the 4th NAREDCO Mahi Convention, Ms. Isha Kalia, IAS, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Government of India along with Dr. Ananta Singh Raghuvanshi, Chairperson of NAREDCO Mahi, held an illuminating dialogue on women's transformative role in urban planning and policy execution. They explored how women are increasingly shaping the sector through leadership in planning, governance, and strategic vision. Both emphasized the vital importance of inclusive governance and the urgent need to integrate gender-sensitive frameworks into India's development agenda.

"Real change begins when policy and purpose align--and women are given not just opportunity, but ownership in nation-building. At MAHI, we're not just mentoring women for leadership; we're mobilizing them to drive the creation of smarter, more inclusive, and future-ready cities," said Dr. Ananta Singh Raghuvanshi, Chairperson - NAREDCO Mahi.

"Women must be at the planning table--not just as participants, but as powerful voices shaping the cities of tomorrow," remarked Ms. Isha Kalia, IAS, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Government of India.

Mr. Hari Babu, President of NAREDCO, underscored the pivotal role of women in shaping the future of India's real estate sector. He emphasized that the industry's future must be inclusive, sustainable, and visionary, with women at the forefront of this transformation. By embracing women's leadership, the sector can unlock innovation and ensure equitable urban growth. He stated, "Women's empowerment must be a priority across our nation. We need to actively encourage our sisters to enter the real estate sector-and indeed any business-so that they can contribute meaningfully to economic growth. Parents should ensure daughters receive equal inheritance and proSperty rights, so every girl has the foundation to build her future. At NAREDCO, we are proud to support platforms like Mahi that are paving the way for a more progressive and resilient real estate ecosystem."

The launch of NAREDCO NEXTGEN - North at the 4th NAREDCO Mahi Convention marked a key step in empowering young real estate professionals. Focused on mentorship, innovation, and industry engagement, the initiative aims to nurture future-ready talent and reflects NAREDCO's commitment to building a dynamic and inclusive real estate ecosystem.

One of the most inspiring sessions at the 4th NAREDCO Mahi Convention was the fireside chat titled "Women of Substance: Journey and Accomplishments". The session featured distinguished women leaders--Padma Shri Dr. Deepa Malik, and Ms. Kanta Singh (Country Representative, UN Women India)--who shared compelling stories of resilience, leadership, and impact. Moderated by Ms. Preeti Singh, ADG, NAREDCO, the discussion highlighted the challenges they faced, the milestones they achieved, and their ongoing commitment to purpose-driven leadership. The conversation underscored the importance of inclusive spaces, mentorship, and empowering women to shape the future of business, policy, and urban transformation.

A key highlight of the 4th NAREDCO Mahi Convention was the panel discussion on "RERA: Successes, Challenges, and the Road Ahead", featuring Shri Anand Kumar (Chairman, Delhi RERA), Shri Rakesh Kumar Goyal (Chairman, Punjab RERA), and Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani (Chairman, NAREDCO).

Shri Anand Kumar, Chairman, Delhi RERA emphasized, "RERA has brought transparency, accountability, and efficiency to the industry. Homebuyers are now better protected, and the trust deficit has significantly reduced." He also called for early environmental clearances and additional funding mechanisms like the SWAMIH Fund to support project delivery.

Shri Rakesh Kumar Goyal, Chairman, Punjab RERA added, "Punjab has emerged as a progressive real estate market, with 3,000+ registered projects and faster approvals. RERA has built investor and buyer confidence, reducing complaints by nearly 90%."

Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani , Chairman, NAREDCO stated, "RERA has restored credibility to the sector. Project failures have become rare, and the success of SWAMIH Fund I shows how targeted support can unlock growth. Now is the time for SWAMIH II, III, and beyond."

A high-impact panel discussion titled "Indian Real Estate: Pivoting to a USD 1 Trillion Market" was a major highlight of the 4th NAREDCO Mahi Convention, bringing together industry leaders to chart a strategic roadmap for the sector's next phase of growth. The panel featured Mr. Kalyan Chakrabarti, CEO of Emaar India; Mr. Manoj Joshi, Chairman & MD of Shikhar Group; Mr. Jyoti Prakash Gadia, Managing Director of Resurgent India; Ms. Verticaa Dvivedi, Founder of WADE Asia; Ms. Aishwarya Bansal, Co-Founder of Smart World Developers; and Ms. Chitra Jain, President-Elect of NAREDCO Mahi. The session was moderated by Mr. Gaurav Jain, CEO - India Projects, Infracorp. The discussion highlighted how rapid urbanization, rising consumer aspirations, digital transformation, and government reforms are collectively driving demand across residential, commercial, and emerging asset classes. Panelists emphasized that achieving the goal of a USD 1 trillion real estate economy will require inclusive, innovation-led, and sustainable development--not only in metro cities but also in India's growing semi-urban and rural markets.

Another insightful session at the 4th NAREDCO Mahi Convention focused on "Acceptance and Inclusion: Creating Equitable Workplaces in Real Estate Across India's Diverse Regions", bringing together regional leaders from NAREDCO Mahi to address the critical need for gender integration in one of India's most male-dominated industries. The panel featured Ms. Priya Shah, VP (North); Dr. Anshul Gujarathi, VP (West); Ms. Sukanya Kannappan, VP (South); and Ms. Orpita Das, AVP (East), with moderation by Ms. Manaswi Kele, AVP (West). Together, they explored how India's cultural, linguistic, and economic diversity influences women's roles in real estate, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The discussion highlighted key challenges such as access to capital, workplace safety, and work-life balance, while also emphasizing the importance of inclusive policies in driving innovation, equity, and customer-centric approaches. Panelists shared regional success stories and outlined NAREDCO Mahi's initiatives aimed at bridging the gender gap, empowering women at both corporate and grassroots levels, and contributing to the broader national vision of inclusive and sustainable growth.

A standout session at the 4th NAREDCO Mahi Convention, "Transition of Foundation: Father-Daughter Duos Redefining Leadership in Real Estate", offered a deeply personal and inspiring look at how generational leadership is evolving in the industry. The panel featured trailblazing father-daughter pairs--Mr. Harsh Bansal and Ms. Sparsh Bansal (Unity Group), Mr. Vikas Dua and Ms. Aashi Dua (Chintamanis Group), and Mr. Lion Kiron and Ms. Roopali Kiron Yadugiri (SuchirIndia)--with moderation by Ms. Nandini Garg of Rajdarbar Ventures. Through candid storytelling, the session explored themes of mentorship, trust, succession, and the cultural shift occurring as daughters step into leadership roles within traditionally male-dominated family businesses. These narratives highlighted how progressive family dynamics are not only fostering empowered women leaders but also contributing to a more inclusive and diverse future for the Indian real estate sector.

The convention honored exceptional women leaders with the NAREDCO Mahi Women Achievers and Sheroes Awards for their leadership, dedication, and contribution to Mahi's mission of empowering women in real estate and allied sectors

The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Ms. Tina Mittal, Director, Nova Formworks Pvt. Ltd. who applauded the support of dignitaries, speakers, sponsors, and participants. "Our journey of transforming real estate through women's leadership has only just begun," she said.

The event was executed in collaboration with ONEXTEL Communication Media as the official communication partner.

About NAREDCO

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) was established in 1998 under the aegis of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, as the apex national body for the real estate sector. NAREDCO brings together government bodies, industry leaders, developers, and financial institutions to promote transparency, ethical business practices, and sustainable growth in real estate and urban development across India.

As part of its commitment to inclusivity and sectoral advancement, NAREDCO launched NAREDCO Mahi, its women's wing, to empower women entrepreneurs and professionals in the real estate and allied sectors. Mahi serves as a platform for women to lead, collaborate, and contribute meaningfully to industry transformation and nation-building. For more information, visit: www.naredco.in and https://www.naredco.in/naredco-mahi-2024

