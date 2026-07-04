NAREDCO Real Estate Conclave 2026 and NAREDCO NextGen NCR Conclave Conclude with Strong Consensus on AI and Sustainable Urban Development

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New Delhi [India], July 4: The NAREDCO Real Estate Conclave 2026 and NAREDCO NextGen NCR Conclave, organised in association with Bharat Buildcon, held on 19 June 2026 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, concluded with a strong industry-wide consensus on accelerating the adoption of Artificial Intelligence, sustainable construction practices, integrated urban governance, and large-scale skill development to drive India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

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The conclave brought together leading policymakers, developers, regulators, architects, engineers, technology innovators, and emerging industry leaders on one platform to deliberate on the future of India's real estate and urban development ecosystem.The conclave featured both the National Conclave sessions and the NextGen NCR Conclave sessions, which together reflected a comprehensive dialogue spanning policy, technology, sustainability and next-generation urban planning priorities. Discussions highlighted that India's real estate sector is entering a transformative phase where growth will be defined not only by scale but also by efficiency, environmental responsibility, digital integration and citizen-centric development.

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The event witnessed the participation of senior dignitaries including Mr. Anand Kumar, Chairman, AIFORERA & Delhi RERA, and Mr. Durga Shanker Mishra, IAS (Retd.), Former Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Govt. of India, among several other distinguished policymakers and industry leaders.

The Report on "Advancing India's Housing and Urban Development Agenda", jointly prepared by NAREDCO & KPMG India, was formally launched by Shri Manohar Lal, Hon'ble Minister, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Government of India during the Inaugural Ceremony of Bharat Buildcon 2026. The conclave also marked the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NAREDCO and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), aimed at strengthening professional collaboration and promoting greater excellence, transparency and capacity building within the real estate sector.

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At the National Conclave, industry leaders and policymakers emphasised that Artificial Intelligence, modern construction technologies, sustainable materials and regulatory strengthening will be central to reshaping India's built environment.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Anand Kumar, IAS (retd.), Chairman - AIFORERA and Delhi RERA, said India's real estate sector is expected to emerge as a multi-trillion-dollar industry over the coming decades, but achieving this potential will require enhanced investor confidence, stronger compliance and future-oriented planning.

"RERA has played a significant role in restoring trust among homebuyers, investors and developers. However, every stakeholder must fully understand and discharge their responsibilities under the law to ensure sustainable growth of the sector," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman, NAREDCO, said, "India is witnessing a historic phase of nation-building supported by rapid urbanisation and infrastructure expansion. Real estate today extends far beyond housing to include commercial assets, logistics parks, healthcare, education infrastructure and data centres. The next phase of growth will be driven by AI, digital technologies, industrialised construction systems and deeper government-industry collaboration. There is an urgent need for a coordinated national push on skill development to address workforce shortages and improve productivity across the sector."

Parveen Jain, President, NAREDCO, said, "The real estate sector plays a pivotal role in shaping India's economic and urban future. As the country moves towards Viksit Bharat 2047, stronger collaboration between government and industry will be essential to create smart, green, inclusive and sustainable cities. NAREDCO continues to champion innovation, ethical governance, sustainability and responsible leadership across the sector."

The National Conclave also witnessed detailed thematic discussions on emerging construction technologies, proptech adoption, sustainable building materials and new-age architectural approaches. The conclave featured a panel discussion on "Advancing Real Estate: New Construction Technologies and Emerging Trends in Real Estate", where experts examined how AI-driven tools, digital platforms and innovative construction methods are improving efficiency, transparency and project execution across the value chain. Another key panel discussion on "Urbanization by Leveraging Steel Structure Based Building Design and Architecture" highlighted the growing importance of steel as a sustainable, recyclable and efficient construction material, particularly in the context of India's vertical urbanisation and limited land availability.

The NextGen NCR Conclave under the broader NAREDCO Real Estate Conclave 2026 focused on the future of urban India with a special emphasis on Gurugram's evolution into a world-class, sustainable city. A panel discussion titled "Gurugram 2.0: The Road to a World-Class City" underscored that while Gurugram has emerged as a major economic powerhouse, its next phase of growth must prioritise sustainability, water security, walkability, last-mile connectivity and integrated infrastructure planning.

Siddharth Jain, President, NAREDCO NextGen NCR, said, "Developers are fully aware of the infrastructure challenges facing Gurugram and are committed to working collaboratively with authorities to address issues such as last-mile connectivity,S drainage systems and inter-agency coordination. While master planning exists, effective implementation and synchronised execution across agencies remain critical to ensuring liveable and efficient urban outcomes."

The NextGen NCR sessions also featured a panel discussion on "PropTech & Construction Tech: Digital Platforms Transforming the Built Environment", which explored how digital platforms, AI-enabled monitoring, drone-based progress tracking and cloud-based construction ecosystems are transforming project delivery, compliance and customer experience across the real estate lifecycle. The conclave also hosted a panel discussion on "AI, Data & Climate Intelligence: The New Operating System for Real Estate", where industry experts deliberated on how artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and climate intelligence are reshaping planning, operations, sustainability and decision-making across the built environment.

The conclave concluded with a unified outlook that India's real estate sector is entering a decisive decade of transformation, where technology adoption, sustainability, regulatory maturity and collaborative governance will define the future of urban development. Stakeholders agreed that with coordinated action between government, industry and emerging leaders, Indian cities can set global benchmarks in sustainability, liveability and innovation.

The convention was organised with the support of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India. Adani Cement was the Presenting Sponsor, Rana Shipping Company the Title Sponsor, and TECHNOCRAFT the Powered by Sponsor. Signature Global and NBCC were the Gold and Silver Sponsors, respectively, while Saint-Gobain was the Lunch & High Tea Sponsor. ARQONZ.COM, Craft Group, Infracorp, MNB, PROPCHK, SPJ, and Square Yards joined as Supporting Partners, KPMG as the Knowledge Partner, and Magicbricks as the Communication Partner.

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