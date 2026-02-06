Nargis Dutt Foundation Marks World Cancer Day with an Evening of Awareness, Hope and Music

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6: On the occasion of World Cancer Day, the Nargis Dutt Foundation organized an inspiring awareness programme, bringing together medical experts, cancer survivors, caregivers and citizens to reaffirm a powerful message -- "Cancer is a word, not a sentence."

Speaking at the event, Ms. Priya Dutt, Chairperson of the Nargis Dutt Foundation, emphasized the Foundation's long-standing commitment to cancer awareness and patient care.

"At Nargis Dutt Foundation, our mission has always been clear -- to remove fear associated with cancer through awareness, early detection and access to care. Hope must reach everyone, regardless of background," said Priya Dutt.

The highlight of the programme was a panel of two eminent oncologists, who addressed the audience on various aspects of cancer prevention, treatment and advancements in oncology.

Dr. Anil D'Cruz, Director of Oncology at Apollo Hospitals, spoke on head and neck cancers and the urgent need for awareness.

"A large number of cancers in India are detected at a late stage. Awareness, lifestyle changes and regular screening can dramatically improve outcomes. Early diagnosis can save thousands of lives every year," said Dr. Anil D'Cruz.

Addressing the role of precision medicine, Dr. Sewanti Limaye, Director of Medical and Precision Oncology at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, highlighted how innovation is transforming cancer care.

"Cancer treatment today is no longer one-size-fits-all. Precision oncology allows us to tailor treatments based on the biology of each patient's cancer, leading to better outcomes and quality of life," said Dr. Sewanti Limaye.

The session concluded with words from acclaimed ad filmmaker, director, producer and actor Mr Kunal Kapoor, who said "Awareness and compassion can change the cancer story."

Radio Mirchi also joined hands with NDF on this occasion to spread awareness about the importance of early detection and to remind everyone that informed choices truly can save lives.

The evening opened and concluded with a soulful musical performance by Som Prem and his band, whose music set a reflective and uplifting tone for the programme.

Also present at the event was Grandmaster Affan Kutty , a prodigy who has amazed India and the world with blindfold Rubiks Cube mastery.

Alongside the talks and entertainment, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd and NM Medicals partnered with NDF to provide subsidized cancer screening products to promote accessible early detection, while a SAI Hospital Chembur-supported kiosk offered free general health checks to encourage proactive health monitoring.

Through this World Cancer Day initiative, the Nargis Dutt Foundation once again reaffirmed the message that healing extends beyond medicine -- it also lies in compassion, community and hope.

