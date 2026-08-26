Nari First Ambassadors Shine at World Islands Cultural & Tourism Ambassador (WICTA) Season 3 Mauritius, Celebrating Culture, Tourism & Women Empowerment

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New Delhi [India], August 26: Nari First's Indian Ambassadors proudly represented India at the World Islands Cultural & Tourism Ambassador (WICTA) Season 3 in Mauritius, an international platform that brought together women from different countries and cultures to celebrate women empowerment, cultural exchange, tourism, talent, and friendship.

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The season brought together participants from India, Mauritius, Quetta, the United Kingdom, Russia, and other regions, creating a diverse international community of women with unique stories, backgrounds, and experiences. The programme went beyond a conventional pageant, giving participants an opportunity to represent their countries, showcase their talents and cultures, experience the beauty of Mauritius, and build meaningful connections with women from across the world.

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The journey began with the arrival of the Indian Ambassadors in Mauritius, where they received a warm and traditional Mauritian welcome.

The four-day event featured several rounds designed to highlight different aspects of the participants' personalities and abilities. The Advocacy Round gave the women an opportunity to speak about causes and issues close to their hearts. It was a platform where their voices took centre stage, allowing them to share their thoughts, experiences, and vision for a better future.

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The Talent Round brought energy and creativity to the stage, with participants showcasing their individual talents through dance, music, and other forms of performance. For the Indian Ambassadors, it was another opportunity to bring Indian culture and creativity to an international audience.

The Costume Round became a vibrant celebration of heritage and identity, with participants showcasing the traditions and cultural richness of their respective countries. The Beachwear Round brought a completely different energy to the programme. Against the beautiful backdrop of Mauritius, the participants showcased confidence, personality, and stage presence.

Beyond the stage, WICTA Season 3 offered the participants an opportunity to experience Mauritius through a series of memorable outings and cultural experiences. They visited a sugarcane factory, Ganga Talao, and the Crocodile Park, gaining a deeper insight into the island's culture, traditions, and natural beauty.

The participants also experienced the beauty of Mauritius on a sunset cruise, creating unforgettable memories while connecting with fellow participants from around the world.

Throughout the programme, the Indian Ambassadors embraced every experience with enthusiasm. Whether participating in pageant rounds, learning about Mauritian culture, interacting with international participants, or simply enjoying the island, they carried the spirit of India with them.

Their efforts were also recognised on the international stage, with several Indian Ambassadors winning titles at WICTA Season 3 Mauritius. These achievements marked a proud moment for Nari First and everyone who supported the Indian delegation. The titles reflected the participants' confidence, talent, preparation, and determination throughout the journey.

The programme demonstrated how cultural tourism can become a powerful medium for connecting people and celebrating diversity. By allowing women to experience local culture while representing their own heritage, WICTA created a meaningful space for mutual understanding, friendship, and cultural appreciation.

For Nari First's Indian Ambassadors, the journey was more than a pageant. They proudly represented India on an international platform and returned home with multiple crowns and titles, making the nation proud. From showcasing Indian culture and talent to building international friendships and embracing new experiences, the Indian Ambassadors truly carried the spirit of India with them and brought the crowns home to India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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