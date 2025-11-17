Narmada Agrobase Delivers INR 2,370 Lakhs Revenue in H1 FY26

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 17: Narmada Agrobase Limited (BSE: 543643, NSE: NARMADA), one of the leading players in the manufacturing of cattle feed and agro-based byproducts, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 & H1 FY26.

Key Financial Highlights

Q2 FY26 Financial Highlights

Total Revenue: ₹1,228.16 Lakhs

EBITDA: ₹162.38 Lakhs

EBITDA Margin: 13.22%

Net Profit (PAT): ₹102.66 Lakhs

PAT Margin: 8.36%

Diluted EPS: ₹0.27

H1 FY26 Financial Highlights

Total Revenue: ₹2,369.51 Lakhs

EBITDA: ₹327.48 Lakhs

EBITDA Margin: 13.82%

Net Profit (PAT): ₹204.56 Lakhs

PAT Margin: 8.63%

Diluted EPS: ₹0.54

Commenting on the performance, Mr Neeraj Agrawal, Chairman & Managing Director of Narmada Agrobase Limited said, we have demonstrated strong resilience in Q2 FY26, with revenue growth reflecting our unwavering focus on quality and timely supply to livestock farmers across Gujarat and beyond. The 19% YoY increase in Q2 revenue underscores healthy volume expansion in our core cattle feed segment, supported by steady demand amid rising dairy and poultry activities. However, our EBITDA margins faced pressure due to elevated raw material costs, particularly cottonseed and allied inputs.

Our focus on value-added cattle feed and allied agro-based products continues to yield positive results, supported by strong customer relationships and a growing market presence. During the quarter, we achieved encouraging traction across key product segments, reinforcing the trust our brand enjoys among distributors and end users.

As we move forward, we remain committed to driving sustainable growth through innovation, process optimization, and prudent financial management. With our strong foundation and expanding market reach, we are confident of maintaining our growth momentum in the coming quarters and creating lasting value for all stakeholders."

