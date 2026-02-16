DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Narmada Agrobase Reports 52.86% YoY Revenue Growth in Q3 FY26; Revenue at Rs. 2,164.31 Lakhs

Narmada Agrobase Reports 52.86% YoY Revenue Growth in Q3 FY26; Revenue at Rs. 2,164.31 Lakhs

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:50 AM Feb 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Advertisement

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 16: Narmada Agrobase Limited (BSE: 543643, NSE: NARMADA), one of the leading players in the manufacturing of cattle feed and agro-based byproducts, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q3 & 9M FY26.

Advertisement

Key Financial Highlights

Advertisement

- Q3 FY26 Financial Highlights

- Total Revenue: ₹2,164.31 Lakhs (YoY growth of 52.86%)

Advertisement

- EBITDA: ₹167.49 Lakhs (YoY growth of 0.87%)

- Net Profit (PAT): ₹101.34 Lakhs (YoY growth of 1.35%)

9M FY26 Financial Highlights

- Total Revenue: ₹4,533.82 Lakhs

- EBITDA: ₹494.98 Lakhs

- Net Profit (PAT): ₹305.91 Lakhs

Commenting on the performance, Mr Neeraj Agrawal, Chairman & Managing Director of Narmada Agrobase Limited said, "We are pleased with the strong and consistent performance delivered during Q3 and the nine months of FY26, reflecting the resilience of our business model and the robustness of our operations. Despite a dynamic operating environment, we recorded healthy growth in revenues and maintained a stable profit, driven by disciplined execution, efficient sourcing, and sustained demand for our products.

Our focus on operational efficiency, quality assurance, and prudent cost management has enabled us to navigate market volatility while continuing to deliver value to our stakeholders. The strong performance during the period underscores the strength of our fundamentals and the scalability of our operating platform.

As we move forward, we remain committed to strengthening our market presence, improving operational efficiencies, and pursuing sustainable growth opportunities, while maintaining financial discipline and long-term value creation."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts