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Home / Business / Nasdaq wants more Indian companies to list on exchange as global investor interest in India grows: Nasdaq’s Edward Knight

Nasdaq wants more Indian companies to list on exchange as global investor interest in India grows: Nasdaq’s Edward Knight

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ANI
Updated At : 09:37 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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New York [US], September 2 (ANI): Nasdaq wants to see more Indian companies list on the US stock exchange in the coming years, as global investor interest in India grows on the back of its economic expansion, technology sector and entrepreneurial ecosystem, Nasdaq Executive Vice Chairman Edward Knight said.

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Addressing an event at Nasdaq where Indian Ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra rang the opening bell, Knight said, “Here at NASDAQ, we know the global investor is very, very interested in India. And for good reason.”

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“That is why we'd love to see in the coming years more Indian companies listing on NASDAQ,” he said.

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Knight highlighted India’s economic growth, skilled workforce and entrepreneurial culture as factors attracting international investors and global technology companies.

He also pointed to the expanding operations of Nasdaq-listed companies in the country.

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“Many of our companies — Google, Apple, NVIDIA — have increasing presence in India, are investing there, and that's contributing to the growth of their shares on our market, and that's creating a lot of interest by the global investor,” Knight highlighted.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Kwatra said India’s economic and technological transformation was creating opportunities for deeper partnerships with US companies and investors.

“India is undergoing a significant economic and technological transformation, driven by strong entrepreneurial ecosystem, expanding digital capabilities, and a young and talented workforce,” Kwatra said.

He highlighted technology and investment as important areas in the emerging India-US economic relationship.

“One of the greatest pillar of our current and the emerging partnership is the partnership with the companies in the community of the technology leadership companies in NASDAQ for technology, technology linked capital, technology infrastructure, and of course mobility of skilled professionals,” Kwatra noted.

Referring to India’s latest economic growth numbers, the Ambassador said the economy grew 7.8 per cent in the latest quarter.

“As India moves forward to Viksit Bharat, we look forward to an even stronger partnership with American businesses, investors, and institutions,” he said.

Knight said Nasdaq was hosting Kwatra as it celebrated the India-US relationship and India’s growing role in innovation and technology. The event also included representatives of the US-India Business Council. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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