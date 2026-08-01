Nathula trade resumes after six years; traders expect activity to pick up, seek expansion of trade basket

Nathula (Sikkim) [India], August 1 (ANI): Trade through the Nathula Pass resumed on Friday after a gap of six years, with traders expressing optimism that commercial activity will gradually pick up over the coming weeks while urging the government to expand the list of tradable items to better reflect current business needs.

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Speaking to ANI, General Secretary of the Nathula Traders Association, Nim Sherpa, said the reopening had brought relief and renewed optimism among traders after trade remained suspended since the COVID period.

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"Trade is restarting today, after a gap of six years since COVID, and everyone is happy... We expect it to go well now," she said.

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Sherpa added that expanding the list of approved trade items would further boost business. "It would be even better for us if the Central Government expanded the list of trade items... The passes will be issued within the next two weeks," she said.

General Secretary of the Indo-China Nathula Border Traders Welfare Association, Anil Gupta, said traders were hopeful that business would gradually return to normal as trade passes and permits are issued.

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"Our hopes are very good. Our trade will flourish. It will be slow in the beginning... but it will pick up," Gupta told ANI.

He said the current trade list includes items such as horses, sheep and goats, and traders have requested the government to include industrial products that are more relevant to present-day trade.

"We have submitted an application to the department. We hope that the government will take a positive view," he said.

Gupta added that around 500 traders had collected application forms for trade passes, while nearly 300 had already submitted them. Verification is underway and traders expect passes to be issued soon, allowing commercial activity to gather pace.

Other traders also welcomed the reopening of the trade route. One trader told ANI, "All of us traders are so happy," while another said, "We are glad that trade is starting up again. It feels good," adding that business prospects would improve further if some of the items on the approved trade list were revised.

Traders said they expect activity to gradually increase in the coming weeks as more traders receive their passes and existing stock movement resumes through the Nathula trade route. (ANI)

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