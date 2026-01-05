DT
Nation Defence Academy Sets a Benchmark with Consistently High NDA Selections

Nation Defence Academy Sets a Benchmark with Consistently High NDA Selections

PTI
Updated At : 03:50 PM Jan 05, 2026 IST
Nation Defence Academy has built a strong record of producing a consistently high number of successful candidates in the NDA entrance examination, making it one of the most result-driven coaching institutes in the defence education sector. Across successive NDA examination cycles, a significant share of candidates clearing both the written exam and the SSB interview stage have emerged from training programmes conducted by the academy.

The academy’s success is reflected in the volume and consistency of selections, not limited to a single batch or examination attempt. Students trained at Nation Defence Academy have secured recommendations year after year, highlighting the effectiveness of its preparation model. Many achievers attribute their performance to the institute’s structured academic training, regular full-length mock tests, and detailed evaluation system that closely aligns with UPSC standards.

A key factor behind the academy’s high number of selections is its integrated approach. Equal emphasis is placed on written examination preparation and SSB readiness, ensuring that candidates are not only able to qualify the exam but also succeed in the final selection stages. Dedicated mentoring for psychological tests, group tasks, interviews, and communication skills has enabled aspirants to demonstrate officer-like qualities with confidence.

Nation Defence Academy’s faculty, including experienced defence mentors, track each student’s progress and provide personalised feedback, helping aspirants strengthen weak areas while refining their strengths. This focused mentorship has resulted in a steady flow of candidates progressing from classroom training to final recommendation.

Several students trained at the academy are currently undergoing training at the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, while others have advanced to various defence training institutions. Their achievements reinforce the academy’s standing as an institute known for producing a maximum number of NDA selections through consistent performance rather than isolated results. Nation Defence Academy’s growing list of achievers continues to set a benchmark for defence coaching excellence.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

