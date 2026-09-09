MUMBAI, India, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development, India's premier development financial institution set up by the Government of India in 2021 to accelerate investment in the country's infrastructure sector, proudly announces the third edition of its flagship annual event - Infrastructure Conclave 2026. This year's event, to be held in Mumbai on Thursday, September 17, 2026, is designed to advance conversations on India's infrastructure development by bringing together key stakeholders to exchange insights and shape the sector's future growth trajectory.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Rajkiran Rai G., Managing Director, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development, said, "India's journey towards becoming a developed nation will be shaped by its ability to build resilient infrastructure supported by deep, diversified pools of long-term capital. As financing models evolve, stronger collaboration between government, regulators, institutional investors and financial markets will be critical in unlocking the next phase of infrastructure growth. The Infrastructure Conclave 2026 reflects our commitment to advancing innovative financing solutions, strengthening market ecosystems, and catalysing sustainable infrastructure investment for India's future." The Conclave will feature keynote addresses by Shri. Tuhin Kanta Pandey - Chairman, SecuritiesandExchangeBoardofIndia,Shri Ajay Seth - Chairman, Insurance Regulatory andDevelopmentAuthorityof Indiaand Shri Challa Sreenivasulu Setty-Chairman, State Bank of India. Subsequently, panel discussions will host a distinguished lineup of speakers, including senior government officials, institutional investors and infrastructure financing leaders. The discussions will focus on bridging India's infrastructure financing gap through domestic and global capital, mobilising insurance capital for sustainable infrastructure, structured financial solutions including securitisation, asset monetization for states and enhancing governance frameworks for development of urban infrastructure.

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Alongside, the event will witness the launch of two key reports 'Channelizing Domestic and Global Capital for Infrastructure Financing' and 'Catalysing India's Economic Ambitions through Bond Market Development'.

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The 2026 edition will see a diverse assembly of thought leaders sharing their strategic insights on deepening India's infrastructure financing ecosystem through innovative capital market solutions, greater participation from insurance and institutional investors, structured finance instruments, and asset monetisation platforms. The conclave will also examine the policy and regulatory reforms required to accelerate sustainable, long-term infrastructure investment. Through the high-impact discussions, the conclave aims to generate actionable insights, strengthen public-private collaboration and foster strategic partnerships that will help bridge India's infrastructure financing gap while supporting the nation's long-term development agenda.

The conclave has established itself as a premier platform for dialogue on Indian infrastructure, bringing together key stakeholders from the Government, regulators, banking, financial services, insurance, rating agencies and infrastructure industry. It serves as a forum for collaboration, knowledge sharing and the exchange of insights aimed at accelerating India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

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