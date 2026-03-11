National debt rises 53% to Rs 186 lakh cr in 5 years

The Central Government’s debt has crossed the Rs 185.95 lakh crore mark as of March 31, 2025, a rise of over 53 per cent in five years, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Replying to a question, Chaudhary said the debt stood at Rs 121.86 lakh crore in 2020-21—Rs 115.71 lakh crore internal debt and Rs 6.15 lakh crore external.

Advertisement

By 2021-22, the internal debt jumped to Rs 132.08 lakh crore and external debt to Rs 6.58 lakh crore, pushing the total to Rs 138.66 lakh crore. The rise of nearly Rs 17 lakh crore in a year was the sharpest annual increase during the five-year period, driven largely by pandemic-era fiscal stimulus.

Advertisement

However, the momentum continued into 2022-23, when internal borrowings climbed further to Rs 148.64 lakh crore and external debt to Rs 7.48 lakh crore, taking the combined figure to Rs 156.12 lakh crore, crossing the Rs 150 lakh crore mark for the first time.