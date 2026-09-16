National Edition of MATECIA Exhibition and THE WADE ASIA Attracts 350 Brands and 65,000 Visitors from 700 Towns and Cities

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 16: The 7th edition of the MATECIA Exhibition (Materials & Products for Construction, Interiors & Architecture), held alongside the 11th Edition of THE WADE ASIA, India Furniture Conclave (IFC) and the Material Technology Conference (MTC), concluded at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, following four days of business, networking and industry engagement from 20 to 23 August 2026. The national edition of MATECIA Exhibition and THE WADE ASIA Architecture Event concluded in Delhi with more than 350+ brands, and 65,000+ visitors from 700+ towns & cities.

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MATECIA is the largest exhibition of India with a 3-in-1 ecosystem of dealers-distributors, OEMs, and architects-designers. THE WADE ASIA commands huge pull from designers and is a complete event in itself. India Furniture Conclave and India Interior Retailing dedicatedly deliver for the OEMs & Showrooms of India while MATECIA draws unparalleled visitors from the B2B dealers & wholesalers.

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Beyond its national edition, MATECIA has two distinctive regional editions: the South India edition in Bengaluru, covering 7 states across South, and the East & Northeast edition in Kolkata, bringing 12 states of E&NE. This unique positioning strengthens MATECIA’s position as the largest and most comprehensive exhibition & ecosystem for interior and building products.

The event was inaugurated in the presence of Chief Guests Aman Gupta, Co-founder, boAt and Founder & CEO, OFF/BEAT; Mr. Rajesh Mittal, President, FIPPI and CMD, Greenply Industries Ltd.; and Mr. Surinder Arora, President, ILMA and Managing Director, Virgo Laminates Ltd., along with Guest of Honour, Mr. N.K. Agarwal, Patron, FIPPI. Rupal Dalal, Managing Director, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, and Nandita Das, Filmmaker, Actor and Producer, joined the event as Guests of Honour on Days 2 and 3, respectively, where they also presented awards to the winners. Dr. Ananta Raghuvanshi, Chairperson, NAREDCO MAHI, and Ms. Chitra Jain, President Elect, NAREDCO MAHI, were also among the distinguished guests associated with the THE WADE ASIA programme.

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The exhibition featured 350+ exhibitors showcasing 1,000+ products across an expansive 5,00,000 sq. ft. exhibition area, and recorded 65,000+ visitors from 700+ towns and cities across India, along with participation from 15+ foreign countries. The showcase covered a diverse range of categories including interior and architecture products, furniture, wood panels, surfaces, flooring, laminates, plywood, doors and windows, kitchens, wardrobes, hardware, machinery and allied products.

Commenting on the conclusion of the event, Verticaa Dvivedi, Director of MATECIA Exhibition and Founder of THE WADE ASIA Architecture Event, said, “For our exhibitors and partners, MATECIA is the platform not only to showcase what they make, but to demonstrate what they believe in, what they are innovating and how they are contributing to the future of the built environment. I attribute the grand success of the national edition of MATECIA to our exhibitors & visitors. The team is already busy preparing for the East and Northeast edition happening from 12-14 Feb 2027 at BBMP Kolkata.”

A key highlight of the platform was the India Interior Retailing (IIR) Conference & Awards, which brought together dealers, distributors, retailers, manufacturers and industry leaders for conversations around the evolving interior retail and building materials ecosystem. The programme featured discussions on the way forward for the wood panel and decorative furniture industry, alongside conversations around demand, competition and prospects for the interior infrastructure trade amid global volatility. These discussions brought industry perspectives on changing market dynamics and opportunities across the value chain.

The one-and-a-half-day India Furniture Conclave brought together furniture manufacturers, designers, architects, retailers and industry experts for discussions on emerging trends and opportunities across the furniture ecosystem. Key sessions included “Luxury Furniture: Craftsmanship and Quality Making Indian Brands Global,” which explored the potential for Indian furniture brands to build global recognition through craftsmanship and quality, and “Turnkey Fit-Outs: Workspaces, Commercial, Hospitality,” which focused on the evolving requirements of commercial and hospitality spaces.

THE WADE ASIA is India’s leading architecture and design platform and one of the world’s largest business ecosystems dedicated to celebrating, recognising and connecting women across architecture, interior design, real estate, construction and the built environment.

Speaking on THE WADE ASIA’s growing influence and its role in the architecture and design ecosystem, Maddhu Chaudhury, Associate Director, THE WADE ASIA Architecture Event, said, “With 3000+ entries received annually from across India, 250 finalists and 50+ distinguished awardees across 28+ categories, THE WADE ASIA has established itself as one of the most coveted platforms for excellence, innovation and leadership in the design and built environment.”

THE WADE ASIA Designs India Conference featured the panel “The Business of Design Amidst Changing World and Disruptions”. The discussion examined the changing business realities of architecture and design and the distinction between being a great designer and building a great firm.

The programme also featured a keynote by Dr. Ning Huo, Executive Principal, AEDAS, Singapore, on “Designing Future Cities: From Infrastructure to Inspiring Urban Destinations.” The session explored lessons from Asia’s fastest-growing cities and how transit investment can contribute to more sustainable urban development and create long-term environmental, social and economic value.

Another key session, “The Gen Next Women in Real Estate,” presented by THE WADE ASIA + NAREDCO MAHI, brought together Dr. Priya Shah, Co-Founder & Joint Managing Director; Ms. Aashi Dua, Executive Director, Chintamanis Group; and Ms. Nidhi Aggarwal, Director, Signature Global, with Ms. Preeti Singh Mundra, Additional Director General, NAREDCO, as moderator. The session examined the changing role and opportunities for the next generation of women in the real estate sector.

Over the years, THE WADE ASIA has evolved far beyond an awards platform into a powerful, influential ecosystem that brings together the country’s leading architects, interior designers, developers, brands, manufacturers, business leaders and design professionals.

The WADE ASIA SheDesigns National Competition and Live Jury Presentations featured finalists across multiple categories, including SheDesigns, Healthcare Interiors, Landscape Public Spaces, Commercial Office Spaces, Best Use of Colour in Interiors, Most Sustainable Design, Fascinating Facade, Residential Architecture and Retail Interiors, among others.

Addressing the audience at the event, Nandita Das, Filmmaker, Actor and Producer, said, “Platforms like THE WADE ASIA are important because when women come together as leaders and professionals, they also bring other women with them. It creates a space to learn, grow and discover what is possible. I would encourage women, and everyone interested in architecture and design, to come to such platforms, engage with each other and continue learning.”

Beyond the exhibition and conference sessions, the event also provided opportunities for brands and professionals to connect through informal interactions, business meetings and collaborative engagements, helping extend conversations beyond the show floor.

Speaking on the overall response to the event, Pragat Dvivedi, Director, MATECIA Exhibition, said, “MATECIA 2026 has reinforced the scale of opportunity emerging across India’s building materials and interiors market. What stood out this year was the quality of business conversations and the strong interest in new products, materials and solutions across the industry. For us, the value of the platform lies in creating meaningful connections that can translate into long-term business relationships and market opportunities. The response to this edition gives us confidence in the continued growth of the sector and the need for platforms that can support that growth.”

MATECIA 2026 and THE WADE ASIA concluded following four days of strong participation, industry engagement and knowledge exchange, creating opportunities for business, collaboration and continued dialogue across the building materials, architecture, interiors and design ecosystem.

About MATECIA EXHIBITION

MATECIA is India’s premier building materials and interiors business platform, connecting manufacturers, brands and exhibitors with architects, interior designers, dealers, distributors, retailers, builders, developers, OEMs, consultants, procurement professionals and other stakeholders across the built environment.

A flagship initiative of Bigsea Marcom India Pvt. Ltd., MATECIA is backed by 25 years of industry experience and supported by knowledge platforms including SURFACES REPORTER, PLY REPORTER and Furniture Design & Technology. MATECIA brings together architecture and interior products, furniture, materials, surfaces, hardware and allied categories on a common business platform.

The MATECIA National Edition 2026 is being held from 20–23 August 2026 at Yashobhoomi (IICC), Dwarka, New Delhi.

For more information: www.matecia.com.

About THE WADE ASIA

THE WADE ASIA is one of India’s leading architecture and design platforms and the country’s largest platform dedicated to women in architecture and design. It brings together architects, interior designers, design professionals, brands and industry stakeholders to celebrate creativity, innovation and excellence while creating meaningful opportunities for business, knowledge exchange and collaboration.

More than an awards or recognition platform, THE WADE ASIA is an ecosystem that connects the design community with the businesses, materials and products shaping the built environment. Through its architecture events, competitions, networking platforms and knowledge initiatives, it works to bridge the gap between designers and the wider building, interiors and real estate industries, while promoting greater visibility and participation for women in design.

THE WADE ASIA is built around the convergence of creativity, commerce and change, creating platforms that support professional growth, industry dialogue, inclusion and excellence across the architecture and design ecosystem.

For more information: www.wadeasia.com.

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