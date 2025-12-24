VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 24: The Visit Health presents Wellness & HealthTech Summit 2025 concluded on a high note with an insightful and forward-looking address by Dr. Sunil Kumar Barnwal, Chief Executive Officer, National Health Authority (NHA). The summit was held on December 18, 2025, at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi, bringing together policymakers, healthcare innovators, corporate leaders, HR visionaries, and well-being champions to deliberate on the future of healthcare and workplace wellness in India.

During the keynote fireside conversation themed "Strengthening India's National Health Mission through HealthTech," Dr. Barnwal shared a compelling vision for leveraging digital innovation to build a healthier, more resilient India. He emphasized the urgent need for a paradigm shift in healthcare delivery--from a "one-size-fits-all" approach to hyper-personalized, preventive, and citizen-centric care, in line with evolving expectations in the digital era.

Highlighting the transformative role of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), launched in September 2021, Dr. Barnwal described it as the foundational digital backbone enabling interoperable healthcare across the country. He underscored how ABDM facilitates verified teleconsultations, consent-based health record sharing, and patient-owned longitudinal health data, while remaining fully compliant with data privacy frameworks such as the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act.

"Healthcare, like other services today, must move towards hyper-personalization, creating informed choices for individuals and employees alike," Dr. Barnwal noted.

His address aligned strongly with the summit's overarching theme of building resilient, humane, and future-ready workplaces, while reinforcing the importance of public-private partnerships in scaling HealthTech solutions to address pressing challenges such as lifestyle diseases, mental health concerns, and workforce burnout.

Key insights from Dr. Barnwal's address included:

Preventive and Personalized Care:

Strategic investments in preventive healthcare can significantly reduce long-term treatment costs. Dr. Barnwal advocated for structured and age- and gender-specific annual health check-ups, emphasizing that prevention reduces avoidable hospitalizations.

Integration with National Health Programs:

He highlighted how initiatives such as NHM, ABDM, and Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY, which currently covers over 12 crore families, are leveraging data analytics, AI, and digital platforms to improve health outcomes, particularly in rural and underserved regions through early disease detection and predictive care models.

Mental Health and Workplace Well-being:

Dr. Barnwal stressed the need for leaders to adopt a "person-first" approach, fostering psychological safety at workplaces amidst everyday pressures and uncertainties.

"Leadership today requires empathy--creating environments where individuals feel safe, supported, and heard," he emphasized.

Roadmap to India @2047:

Looking ahead, Dr. Barnwal called for sustained investment in HealthTech innovation, robust regulatory frameworks for privacy and cybersecurity, and skill development to build an integrated and intelligent healthcare ecosystem--positioning India as a global leader in digital health.

The session sparked meaningful dialogue on balancing technological advancement with human-centric healthcare delivery. Participants widely appreciated Dr. Barnwal's practical insights and long-term vision, recognizing the session as a defining moment of the summit.

Commenting on the session, Mr. Anurag Prasad, Co-founder & CEO, Visit Health, said:

"Dr. Barnwal's vision for hyper-personalized and preventive healthcare through ABDM deeply resonates with our mission. Strengthening public-private collaboration using AI, telemedicine, and data-driven insights will be critical in addressing lifestyle diseases, mental health challenges, and workplace burnout as India moves towards a healthier future."

The summit also featured panel discussions on employee well-being and retention, breaking workplace stress cycles, and the evolving role of HealthTech in corporate ecosystems. Distinguished participants included senior leaders from Aditya Birla Capital, Chegg Inc., HDFC Asset Management, Suzuki R&D Center India, among others.

