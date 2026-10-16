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Home / Business / National highway projects awarded jump 63% to 2,236 km in first half of FY27: MoSPI

National highway projects awarded jump 63% to 2,236 km in first half of FY27: MoSPI

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ANI
Updated At : 07:21 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): National highway projects awarded in India increased by 62.9 per cent year-on-year to 2,236.3 kilometres during April-September of the current financial year, indicating a stronger pipeline of road construction projects, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday.

The rise in project awards indicates a stronger pipeline of highway construction work, which could support infrastructure development and create opportunities for construction companies in the coming months.

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Highlighting the increase, the ministry said in its quarterly infrastructure performance update, "Road Transport and Highways sector recorded 2,236.3 km of National Highway projects awarded in FY 2026–27 [April-September] registering a robust 62.9% YoY growth."

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The ministry added, "This significant increase strengthens the pipeline of highway infrastructure development, paving the way for enhanced connectivity, improved logistics efficiency, and sustained economic growth."

The figures reflect new highway projects awarded during the first six months of FY27 and not the actual length of roads constructed or completed during the period.

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The latest data also showed growth in electronic toll collection activity across the national highway network.

Electronic toll collection transactions increased 24.1 per cent year-on-year to 225.2 crore during April-September FY27, while the total value of toll collections rose 11.7 per cent to Rs 36,994.5 crore.

According to the ministry, the figures indicate "sustained adoption of electronic tolling and increasing digitalization of toll collection across the road network."

The figures were released as part of the quarterly update of the PAIMANA (Project Assessment, Infrastructure Monitoring & Analytics for Nation-building) Performance Dashboard, launched by MoSPI in April 2026.

The dashboard monitors infrastructure performance across six sectors, including roads, railways, power, civil aviation, telecommunications, and ports and waterways.

The latest update has expanded the dashboard to 184 indicators, with the addition of 21 new indicators to strengthen infrastructure monitoring and policymaking. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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