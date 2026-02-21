DT
National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology and Andhra Pradesh Launch First Quantum & AI University Campus in Amaravati

National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology and Andhra Pradesh Launch First Quantum & AI University Campus in Amaravati

ANI
Updated At : 01:00 PM Feb 21, 2026 IST
Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 21: In a landmark move poised to redefine India's deep-tech education landscape, the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), an autonomous scientific society under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to establish India's first dedicated Quantum and Artificial Intelligence (AI) University campus in Amaravati.

The MoU was signed at the AI Impact Summit in the esteemed presence of Hon'ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu; Secretary, MeitY, Government of India, S. Krishnan; Director General, NIELIT, M. M. Tripathi; and Mission Director, APSQM, Amaravati Quantum Valley, CV Sridhar.

This pioneering initiative will support India's ambition to build a globally competitive ecosystem in quantum technologies through the proposed Andhra Quantum Mission, positioning Amaravati as the nucleus of the state's "Quantum Valley" vision.

A National Deep-Tech Vision

NIELIT, a premier autonomous institution under MeitY, is mandated to advance education, skilling, training, research, and capacity building in emerging technologies across India. Having been granted the status of a Deemed-to-be University with 12 approved campuses nationwide, NIELIT is now set to expand its footprint with a specialized Quantum & AI-focused campus in Amaravati.

While anchored within NIELIT's Deemed-to-be University framework, the Amaravati campus will stand out as India's first institutionally dedicated academic hub focused exclusively on Quantum Technologies and Artificial Intelligence -- two of the most transformative domains shaping the global technology landscape.

Focus Areas of the Amaravati Quantum & AI Campus

The proposed campus will concentrate on frontier research and academic excellence across critical domains, including:

- Quantum Computing & Quantum Algorithms

- Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

- Quantum Communication & Cybersecurity

- Quantum Hardware & Systems Engineering

- High-Performance Computing

- AI-Quantum Convergence Research

The campus will integrate comprehensive academic and innovation infrastructure, including:

- Undergraduate, Postgraduate and PhD programs

- Advanced research laboratories

- Industry-linked innovation partnerships and Advanced Centres of Excellence (CoEs)

- Deep-tech incubation and entrepreneurship support

- Global academic collaborations and R&D partnerships

The initiative aims to nurture next-generation scientists, engineers, and innovators while fostering a vibrant deep-tech ecosystem aligned with India's national technology priorities.

Leadership Perspectives

"This partnership marks a major milestone in India's deep-tech journey. The Amaravati Quantum & AI campus under NIELIT will become a national center of excellence for research, education, and innovation in quantum technologies and artificial intelligence," said Dr. M. M. Tripathi, Director General, NIELIT.

Echoing this vision, Sridhar CV, Mission Director, APSQM, Amaravati Quantum Valley, stated, "The NIELIT Quantum-AI University at Amaravati Quantum Valley will anchor India's next wave of deep-tech talent, converging quantum science, artificial intelligence, and industry-aligned skilling to build a globally competitive innovation ecosystem."

With this strategic collaboration, Andhra Pradesh strengthens its position as an emerging hub for advanced technologies, while NIELIT reinforces its mandate to drive capacity building and research excellence in cutting-edge domains. The Amaravati Quantum & AI campus is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing India's leadership in quantum research, AI innovation, and high-performance computing on the global stage.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

