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New Delhi [India], August 3: In a landmark initiative showcasing the Indian paper industry's sustainability credentials, seven leading organisations representing the country's paper, print and packaging sectors came together to celebrate National Paper Day 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The event marked the first-ever collaborative effort to bring the entire fibre value chain onto a single platform.

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The celebration was jointly organised by the Federation of Paper Traders Association (FPTA), Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA), Indian Agro & Recycled Paper Mills Association (IARPMA), Indian Pulp & Paper Technical Association (IPPTA), Indian Newsprint Manufacturers Association (INMA), Federation of Corrugated Box Manufacturers (FCBM) and the All India Federation of Master Printers (AIFMP).

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The event brought together paper manufacturers, traders, converters, printers, technical experts, researchers, academicians and students, reflecting the industry's collective commitment towards sustainability, innovation and responsible growth.

The celebrations focused on promoting paper as a renewable, recyclable and biodegradable material while highlighting the industry's growing role in advancing circular economy principles. Deliberations centred around sustainable fibre sourcing through agroforestry, low-carbon manufacturing, resource efficiency, recycling, fibre-based alternatives to single-use plastics and responsible consumption.

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Guest of Honour Mr Harshpati Singhania, Past President, IPMA and Chairman & Managing Director, JK Paper Ltd., described paper as "the cornerstone of circularity and a true example of sustainability." He called upon all stakeholders to become ambassadors of the industry's sustainability initiatives and help spread greater awareness about paper's renewable, recyclable and environmentally responsible nature.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Pawan Agarwal, President, Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA), said that the Indian paper industry has increasingly earned recognition for its strong sustainability credentials.

"The Indian paper industry today is a truly sustainable industry. Whether it is agricultural residues, wood, bamboo or recovered fibre, all our major raw materials come from sustainable sources. More than 95 per cent of the wood used by the industry is grown by farmers on their agricultural land and harvested in a cycle of four to six years. Wood for paper is virtually a farm produce today," he said.

Highlighting the industry's environmental progress, Mr Agarwal noted that integrated paper mills have reduced freshwater consumption from over 200 cubic metres per tonne of paper to as low as 28 cubic metres, while continuously improving resource and energy efficiency.

"Paper is perhaps the only product whose raw materials are sustainably sourced, biodegradable, compostable and recyclable. The product itself is also biodegradable, compostable and can be recycled seven to ten times. Consumers can use paper with confidence as one of the most environmentally responsible choices available today," he added.

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