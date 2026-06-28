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Home / Business / National Traders' Welfare Board pushes ONDC adoption among small traders

National Traders' Welfare Board pushes ONDC adoption among small traders

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ANI
Updated At : 08:03 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 28 (ANI): National Traders' Welfare Board Chairperson Sunil J Singhi on Sunday urged small traders to join the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), saying the government-backed platform can help businesses participate more effectively in the country's growing digital economy.

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Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Utkarsh 2026 Business Summit in Odisha, Singhi said the Board is also working to improve grievance redressal for traders and has proposed setting up a state-level traders' welfare board in Odisha.

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"We have also appealed for the meaning and benefits of ONDC and to be connected with it," Singhi said, highlighting the government's efforts to bring more small businesses onto digital commerce platforms.

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He said the National Traders' Welfare Board has been holding regular virtual interactions with traders across the country to address their concerns.

"Through the National Traders Welfare Board... on every Monday... the smallest traders, to solve their problems... can connect to the VC link," he said.

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Singhi also said he has discussed with Odisha Chief Minister the need to establish a state-level traders' welfare board in the state to strengthen institutional support for the trading community.

"I have also talked to the Chief Minister of Odisha about making a state board here. And a district committee will be formed, through which every month there will be such a meeting under the Collector, through which there will be convenience and stability in business," he said.

According to Singhi, the National Traders' Welfare Board was created by the Government of India to address issues faced by traders, including regulatory compliance and other business-related concerns.

He also referred to recent government measures aimed at supporting the MSME sector, including changes in the MSME definition and an increase in the credit guarantee limit.

"The definition of MSME has been changed, the credit limit has been changed from 5 crores to 10 crores," Singhi said while outlining the government's initiatives for traders and small businesses. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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