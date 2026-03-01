DT
Home / Business / Nationwide trade union stir on March 23

Against India-US trade deal, VB GRAM G Act

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:36 AM Mar 10, 2026 IST
MGNREGA workers. File photo for representative purposes only.
A ‘Mazdoor Kisan Sansad’ (workers’ and farmers’ parliament) convened by the Central Trade Unions and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha in Jantar Mantar on Monday demanded that the government reject the India-US interim framework on the trade deal, withdraw the Electricity (Amendment) Bill and the Seed Bill–2025, repeal the VB GRAM G Act, and restore the MNREGA.

The 'sansad' resolved to observe March 23 — the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev — as 'Anti-Imperialist Day', and April 1 as 'All-India Black Day' against the implementation of the four labour codes.

"We are urging the Centre to either give up the belligerent, authoritarian measures of imposing corporate, pro-US policies and legislations, or face with a long haul of constant, pan-India, united struggles till all the crucial demands of the farmers and workers are achieved," Vijoo Krishnan, general secretary, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), said.

The trade unions also hit out at the Centre for not implementing the written assurances made to the SKM in 2021, in the context of the farmers' uproar following the announcement of new farm laws.

They also demanded that laws be enacted in the Parliament guaranteeing procurement of all crops based on MSP, and modernisation of agriculture.

According to Mukesh Kashyap from the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), the declaration adopted at the ‘sansad’ said the US was the biggest enemy of world’s working people, and the biggest threat to international institutional mechanisms for world peace.

“We made a resounding appeal to the Union Government to stop bending before US dictate on trade. It should condemn and demand the immediate cessation of the war on Iran, ensuring world peace. The government has to secure the Indian workforce in the Gulf countries, and provide special compensation to all agricultural exports to Gulf nations, ensuring remunerative prices to farmers,” he added.

