PRNewswire

Barcelona [Spain], September 14: Natura Bissé, the Spanish luxury skincare brand internationally recognized for its high-performance skincare and award-winning spa experiences, has renewed its role for a second consecutive year as the Exclusive Official Spa Brand of The World's 50 Best Hotels, the global authority celebrating excellence in luxury hospitality.

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The renewed partnership further strengthens Natura Bissé's presence within some of the world's most prestigious hotels and reinforces the brand's long-term commitment to luxury hospitality at a time of unprecedented growth in high-end travel and wellness tourism.

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The World's 50 Best Hotels awards ceremony takes place this week in Paris, bringing together the world's leading hospitality professionals for three days of networking, inspiration, and celebration. For the occasion, Natura Bissé has curated a series of immersive brand experiences designed to demonstrate how wellness can become one of the most powerful differentiators within today's luxury hotel experience.

As part of this strategy, Natura Bissé plans to double its investment in the Hotel & Spa channel over the next five years, increasing the business from €47 million in 2025 to €102 million by 2030. The objective is to deepen strategic partnerships with leading hotel groups while continuing to elevate the wellness experiences offered to guests around the world.

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"Today, hospitality is one of the driving forces behind the new definition of luxury, where wellness has evolved from an added amenity into an essential part of the guest experience. Our partnership with The World's 50 Best Hotels reflects our long-term vision: to work alongside the world's finest hotels in creating experiences that build meaningful emotional connections and deliver lasting value." Verónica Fisas, CEO of Natura Bissé.

Today, Natura Bissé partners with more than 400 luxury properties across nearly 60 countries, including some of the world's most iconic hospitality brands such as The Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons, Waldorf Astoria, Rosewood, Belmond, St. Regis, Fairmont, Mandarin Oriental, and Grand Hyatt.

Across the hospitality landscape, Natura Bissé offers a comprehensive wellness ecosystem—from its signature spa treatments, which have earned the brand the title of World's Best Spa Brand five times (2018–2021, 2025) and another nomination in 2026, to elevated in-suite skincare experiences and its purpose-driven hotel amenities, developed in partnership with La Bottega in support of the Ricardo Fisas Natura Bissé Foundation.

"We're delighted to continue our partnership with Natura Bissé for a second year as the Official Spa Brand of The World's 50 Best Hotels. The world's best hotels are constantly finding new ways to create memorable guest experiences, and wellness is an increasingly important part of that. Natura Bissé's expertise and longstanding relationships with many of the world's leading hotels make them a fantastic partner, and we're looking forward to working together again in Paris." Lorraine Keogh, 50 Best Managing Director of Commercial.

Laura Muñoz, lauramunoz@naturabisse.com

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