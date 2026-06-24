Natural Marble: Aludecor Reimagines a Timeless Classic for Modern Architecture

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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 24: In a spirited townhall at its Kolkata headquarters, India's leading premium aluminium composite panel (ACP) manufacturer Aludecor unveiled its Natural Marble Series, a marble-inspired panel collection that reinterprets one of architecture's most iconic materials for contemporary design. The series was also presented to the company's Prestige Circle dealers during a dealer meet held in Goa.

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Marble has long been associated with legacy. From the sculptures of the Renaissance to the facades of grand structures, it has symbolised purity, craftsmanship, and timeless luxury. Among its many forms, Statuario marble, known for its luminous base and intricate veining, has remained a benchmark of elegance for centuries.

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With the Natural Marble Series, Aludecor brings this legacy into a modern architectural language.

The Natural Marble Series translates the visual richness of marble into aluminium composite panels, offering the same sense of depth and sophistication in a format that is lighter, more adaptable, and suited to contemporary construction.

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At the core of the collection is a curated palette of seven shades, each reflecting a different expression of marble. From the subtle elegance of Mist Grey and the classic appeal of Royale White and Classic White, to the fluid textures of Misty White and Carrara White, the range captures marble's natural diversity. Warmer tones such as Tuscan Gold add depth, while Verona Red introduces a bold, dramatic character to the series.

A defining feature of the panels is the detailing of their surface. The intricate veins, inspired by natural stone, appear to flow across the panels with continuity, creating a sense of realism that goes beyond surface-level finishes. This allows architects and designers to achieve seamless installations, curved applications, and expansive facades, possibilities that are often limited with traditional marble.

Alongside aesthetics, the series also responds to the growing need for sustainable material choices. By recreating the visual essence of marble without relying on extensive quarrying, the panels offer an alternative that aligns with contemporary environmental considerations.

Speaking at the launch, Ashok Kumar Bhaiya, Founder and CMD of Aludecor, said,

"Marble has defined design for centuries, but the needs of architecture are constantly evolving. With the Natural Marble Series, we are reimagining this timeless material in a way that is more versatile, more efficient, and more relevant to today's world."

Saurav Kabra, Director at Aludecor, added,

"This collection is about expanding creative freedom. It allows architects and designers to work with the elegance of marble while overcoming its traditional limitations, opening up new possibilities across interiors and facades."

The Natural Marble Series is designed for a wide range of applications, from luxury residences and hospitality spaces to commercial environments and high-visibility architectural projects. By combining aesthetic richness with engineered performance, the collection reflects Aludecor's continued focus on design-led innovation.

Over the years, Aludecor has introduced material-led collections inspired by metal, earth, and stone, each rooted in a distinct narrative. With Natural Marble, the company continues that journey, this time drawing from one of the oldest and most revered materials in architecture.

As the industry moves toward materials that balance heritage with performance, the Natural Marble Series positions itself as more than just a surface. It becomes a continuation of a story, one that began centuries ago in stone, and now finds new expression in the language of modern architecture.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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