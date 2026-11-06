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Home / Business / Naturally Sweet, Healthfully Gifted: Elevating Diwali Sweets with Chilean Prunes

Naturally Sweet, Healthfully Gifted: Elevating Diwali Sweets with Chilean Prunes

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ANI
Updated At : 01:22 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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PNN

New Delhi [India], November 6: As festivals approaching, homes across India come alive with family gatherings, sparkling lights, festive treats and the joy of sharing. From traditional mithai to homemade delicacies and thoughtful gifts, food remains at the heart of the celebrations.

This festive season, consumers are also exploring new and wholesome ways to enjoy and share festive flavours. Chilean prunes offer a naturally sweet and versatile ingredient that can be enjoyed on their own, incorporated into festive recipes, or included in thoughtfully curated gifting hampers. Their naturally sweet taste, dietary fibre, antioxidants and essential nutrients make them a delicious addition to festive celebrations.

According to Kavita Devgan, leading dietitian, holistic health consultant and eminent author, “According to Kavita Devgan, leading dietitian, holistic health consultant, and eminent author, maintaining health begins with simple, everyday dietary choices. Including naturally nutrient-rich foods in the daily diet can play an important role in supporting overall wellness, and Chilean prunes make for a delicious and nutritious way to do just that.”

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India has no commercial production of prunes, and domestic demand is met through imports. Chile is a major supplier to the Indian market.

Chile’s unique geography, bordered by the Atacama Desert, the Andes Mountains, the Pacific Ocean and Antarctica, creates distinctive climatic conditions for producing premium-quality prunes. Carefully grown and harvested to preserve their natural flavour, texture and nutritional value, Chilean prunes are valued globally for their quality and taste.

Mr. Sumit Saran, India Representative of Chilean prunes, remarked, “Chile is known as one of the world’s leading growers and suppliers of prunes. Chilean prunes are appreciated globally for their quality, taste and nutritional benefits. They are easily available across India through dry fruit retailers, e-commerce and online platforms, making them a convenient choice for festive gifting and everyday enjoyment.”

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Whether enjoyed as a festive snack, used to create innovative mithai and desserts, or added to a thoughtfully curated hamper, Chilean prunes bring natural sweetness, versatility and a touch of something different to the festive season.

For further information, please contact: https://chileprunes.cl/?lang=en

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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