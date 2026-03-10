New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) As early-year students seek clarity during their college journey and final-year students prepare to transition from campus to careers, Naukri Campus has announced the launch of CareerVerse India’s largest virtual career fair created exclusively for college students and early job seekers. Running from 11th to 15th March, CareerVerse is a first-of-its-kind event that brings together job opportunities, mentorship sessions, and AI-powered tools to help students build career readiness, all on a single platform.

Built to support students at the very start of their career journeys, CareerVerse is open to all undergraduate students from the Class of 2025 to 2029, across streams and institutions. The initiative aims to equip students with clarity, confidence, and access, helping them transition seamlessly from career uncertainty to job readiness.

CareerVerse brings together 25,000+ fresher job opportunities, 1:1 mentorship from over 20 industry experts, access to AI-powered career and job-readiness tools, and rewards and goodies worth over Rs. 5 lakh—all within one immersive virtual experience.

Through a dedicated CareerVerse landing page, students can explore: • 25,000+ fresher and entry-level jobs across industries • 1:1 mentorship sessions with industry professionals • AI-powered career checklists and job-readiness tools to assess skills and preparedness • Gamified quizzes, certificates, and rewards to make career exploration engaging and outcome-driven Designed as a nationwide digital-first activation, CareerVerse allows students from every corner of India to participate without geographical limitations. The initiative will be amplified through short-form video content, targeted digital campaigns across Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube, and collaborations with student creators, career coaches, and Gen-Z voices across Naukri Campus’ social platforms.

Commenting on the launch, Rohit Agrawal, Business Head Naukri Campus, Info Edge (India) Ltd. said, “In today’s competitive landscape, career preparation begins long before graduation. Naukri Campus supports students during their college years by connecting them with relevant job opportunities, mentorship, and skill-building tools. With CareerVerse, we bring all of this together into one integrated experience to help students make smarter, more confident career decisions. With CareerVerse, Naukri Campus continues its commitment to empowering young talent by creating meaningful, tech-enabled pathways from education to employment.

Registrations for Naukri Campus CareerVerse are now open.

About NaukriCampus Naukri Campus, the career preparation platform for college students from Naukri.com, part of Info Edge (India) Ltd is designed to power student career journeys in India. With over 4.5 million verified student profiles, it has built one of the country’s largest databases of early-career talent. The platform connects employers with relevant young talent nationwide while supporting students in their transition from campus to corporate through curated job opportunities, mentorship, and job-readiness tools. At the same time, it enables organizations to streamline and scale their campus hiring efforts digitally.

