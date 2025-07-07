Naukri Gives CAs Their Moment -- Humour, Hampers, and a Hashtag That is Going Viral!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 7: Seven out of ten CFOs in India are Chartered Accountants. CA jobs have grown 103% year-on-year, outpacing overall finance roles. Yet, despite their demand and influence, CAs rarely receive the public recognition they deserve. On CA Day, Naukri launched a campaign to change that--celebrating the community in a way that was humorous, heartfelt, and highly relatable.

A standout moment was a satirical video created in collaboration with The Fauxy, which imagined a world without Chartered Accountants. The fictional news bulletin struck a chord with finance professionals, and reached over 5 million users on social media. It sparked a flurry of reactions, memes, and shared stories, with the internet embracing the campaign's witty yet insightful take.

The conversation was further amplified by some of the most influential voices in the CA community--CA Sarthak Ahuja (1M+ reach), CA Isha Jaiswal, and Finance with Sumit--who shared content around the evolving role of CAs, salary trends, and in-demand skills. Their posts reflected a strong sense of identity and pride, with high engagement and wide community participation.

Adding a personal touch, Naukri sent curated hampers to over 200 registered CAs. Each box included an indoor plant, custom coffee mug, quirky stress ball, themed coasters, a luggage tag, highlighter, and a personalized CA Day note. Recipients shared pictures across their networks, proudly flaunting the custom LinkedIn badge #ProudCA, which quickly gained traction.

"CAs are essential to business, but they're rarely in the spotlight," said Sumeet Singh, Group CMO, Infoedge. "We wanted to celebrate them with more than just a social media post. The idea was to combine humour, insight and a bit of surprise, and to give the community a moment they could truly call their own."

The campaign reached over 10 million people, most of it organically, and sparked a strong wave of engagement and appreciation across platforms. More importantly, it reminded people, inside and outside the profession, of the value CAs bring every single day.

